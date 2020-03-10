A 69-year-old Bergen County man died Tuesday from COVID-19, state officials confirmed, becoming the first New Jersey resident to succumb to the disease.
“His condition started to deteriorate last evening,” Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Tuesday afternoon during a media briefing. “He suffered a cardiac arrest, was successfully revived but suffered another arrest this morning and expired. The family has been notified.”
Officials did not release the man’s identity but said the man had health issues including diabetes, hypertension and emphysema. While he had no history of travel outside the U.S., he did travel back and forth to New York.
“We are sad to report the first death in a case of COVID-19 in New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver said in a statement. “Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can — across all levels of government — to protect the people of New Jersey.”
The death comes a day after Murphy declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency to strengthen the state’s response to the disease. So far, there are 15 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus across the state, including the man who died, Persichilli said, adding there are four new presumptive positive cases — two each in Bergen and Burlington counties.
There are 31 patients under investigation throughout the state, two of whom are in Cumberland County; no cases have been identified in Atlantic or Cape May counties.
“The fact that we are continuing to see additional cases is concerning, but it’s certainly not unexpected,” Persichilli said. “It follows the trend we’re seeing around the country.”
In an attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease, the state will waive fees for testing and related services for state-insured residents, Murphy said Tuesday.
The waiver includes emergency room, urgent care and office visits related to COVID-19 testing for the state’s individual, small and large group markets, the State Health Benefits and School Employee Health Benefits Plans, NJ FamilyCare’s CHIP population and the state's uninsured population, eligible for Charity Care, according to a news release from the state.
“As we continue to strengthen our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we must ensure that our residents are focused on their health and not on the cost of medically necessary testing,” Murphy said. “These actions bolster our state’s coordinated response and preparedness efforts by eliminating affordability concerns for New Jerseyans.”
Murphy also encouraged employers to consider measures to support access to screenings, testing and related services.
“Our residents play a big role in our response and mitigation efforts,” Oliver said. “And we encourage them to continue doing their part. We’re going to get through this together in New Jersey.”
South Jersey schools continue to prepare for the spread of the disease, including cancelling international travel and preparing for the possibility of home instruction.
A trip to the Camden Aquarium Tuesday for first-grade students in the Dennis Township School District has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a note on the district’s website.
The decision was based on the recommendation from the Cape May County Department of Health, according to the site.
The Vineland Public School District in Cumberland County has canceled all international trips until further notice, and is requiring a special permission slip for trips within the country in addition to slips already signed, according to the district’s website.
However, all trips “are subject to cancellation at any point given the evolving nature of this situation,” according to the site.
Monmouth University canceled all classes, including face-to-face, hybrid and online, from Monday through spring break, which is March 14-March 20.
A student had notified the school’s Heath Services of flu-like symptoms and was taken to the Monmouth Medical Center for evaluation, according to the school’s website. There was no additional information available.
Administrators asked faculty and staff to come to work to prepare for the possibility of virtual instruction, at least temporarily, starting March 23.
Organizers for the upcoming St. Patrick's Day parade in Atlantic City said Tuesday that the event is still on amid the spread of COVID-19, but encouraged people who don't feel good to stay home.
After receiving messages asking about the parade was still going on Saturday as scheduled, organizers put out a statement on their Facebook page, saying they are "100% moving forward with our annual celebration."
Many local bars, restaurants, casinos and retailers are looking forward and prepared for the event, according to the post.
"We'll say it just to say it," organizers said in the post. "If you don't feel good stay home, wash your hands, cough in to your sleeve and be generally courteous of other parade goers. We look forward to seeing you this weekend."
The parade is set to start about 1 p.m. on the Boardwalk.
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center officials said Monday they are continuously monitoring and preparing for a possible increase in patients due to the flu and other viral illnesses, including the coronavirus.
“Information and guidelines from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and New Jersey Department of Health and our internal experts are rapidly evolving,” Dr. Manish Trivedi said. “We are committed to providing factual information to our patients, staff, providers and all the communities we serve as we work to prevent spread of flu, Coronavirus (COVID-19), and other illnesses.”
Trivedi, the director of AtlantiCare’s Division of Infectious Diseases, said that the hospital has a policy and plan in place for a potential influx of patients due to the disease, including working with “federal, state, county, and local emergency management and other officials, as well as vendors, suppliers and community partners to ensure we have the resources to care for our community.”
Also on Monday, Persichilli had a conference call with more than 400 long-term care facility officials throughout the state to outline preparedness steps, including the screening and restriction of visitors if necessary.
“Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities take care of one of the most vulnerable populations,” Persichilli said. “Much is still unknown about the virus, but what we have seen so far is that it has been mostly older adults and those with underlying conditions who have had the most severe disease, so it imperative that facilities take steps to prepare.”
There are more than 350 nursing homes across the state.
COVID-19: What you need to know about the new coronavirus in South Jersey
State of emergency declared across N.J.
Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency March 10, as the total number of cases in the state climbed to 11.
Schools announce closures, early dismissals for teachers to prepare
Several schools throughout the state announced closings or early dismissals Monday to prepare for the the impact of the disease's spread.
Morris County's Mount Olive School District closed schools Monday and schools in Cranford will be closed next Monday, March 16, so teachers can prepare, NJ.com reported. Students in Sayreville and South Brunswick will have early dismissals Monday, and Warren Hills Regional School district plans to close Wednesday.
COVID-19 cases climb to six in New Jersey
Two more people in New Jersey have tested “presumptive positive” for the new coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to six, Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver said March 8 in a teleconference with members of the media.
Two healthcare workers, a 70-year-old Teaneck, Bergen County, man and a 32-year-old West New York, Hudson County, man have tested positive, said Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. Because state officials have not interviewed the two men yet, the extent of their exposure is unknown.
There are 27 patients under investigation in New Jersey. The first case of COVID-19 in the state was announced Wednesday. The two new cases were the only positives of a recent round of nine tests over the weekend. Of the 27 cases being followed by state health officials, one is in Camden County and two are in Cumberland County.
Third, fourth cases identified in New Jersey
On March 6, the third and fourth presumptive positive cases were identified. One patient, a man in his 60s, was hospitalized at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital in Camden County. The other, a man in his 50s, was hospitalized since at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Bergen County.
Twenty-five other tests of New Jersey residents have come back as negative, officials said.
Fifteen additional people are under investigation, which is to say they have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 or a pneumonia of unknown cause. Of those people, seven are from Bergen County, three are from Essex County, two are from Morris County, two are from Passaic County and one is from Camden County.
First case identified in New Jersey
Late in the evening on March 4, state official announced the first presumptive positive case in New Jersey. The individual, a man in his 30s, had been hospitalized for in Bergen County and was a health care worker who spent time in both New York and Fort Lee.
Atlantic City casino officials take proactive approach to coronavirus
"We are proactively communicating with our employees on the guidance from the CDC regarding prevention," MGM Resorts International, who operates Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, said in a statement. "We have enhanced our cleaning protocols that include placing hand sanitizer dispensing station in high-traffic areas, reinforcing proactive cleaning and increasing the frequency of disinfectant procedures. We continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines and are closely monitoring for updates."
“We have taken proactive measures to help minimize customer concerns including, frequently sanitizing surfaces in high-traffic areas, adding hand sanitizers throughout the casino, encouraging good hygiene practices amongst our staff, requiring employees who have traveled to certain areas to stay home for 21 days before returning to work and following all other CDC recommended guidelines," said Tom Pohlman, Executive Vice President and General Manager Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Mainland Regional High School bars those with symptoms, those who have traveled
On March 4, Mainland Regional High School Officials barred anyone who has traveled to countries affected by COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms from their campus, events and buses for two weeks.
A letter, which was posted to the school’s Facebook, outlined that the school’s policy is in line with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which includes anyone who has traveled to or transited within the past two weeks in an area where the disease has been confirmed, or which are subject to a Level 3 Travel Health Notice by the CDC, including Mainland China and Hong Kong, Iran, Italy or South Korea.
It also includes anyone who is experiencing flu or flu-like symptoms and applies to students, staff, parents, visitors and vendors.
Anyone who falls into the category can’t enter the high school, participate in or attend any school event, after school activity or sport, at any site, or utilize any method of school transportation, including buses, according to the letter.
Mainland’s letter comes after the district, as well as the Linwood and Somers Point school districts, sent out letters outlining what they are doing, including the guidelines established by the Atlantic County and state Departments of Health and addressing concerns on quarantine.
State Department of Education officials tell administrators to plan, prepare
On March 5,
In a memo sent to school administrators, state Department on Education officials said that administrators should plan and prepare, citing prior state Department of Health guidance that “schools may be asked to close preemptively or reactively, therefore schools should be making plans for what to do if there are recommendations for closing schools or cancelling events.”
Atlantic County Executive Superintendent Robert Bumpus differed comment to the state DOE spokesman, who did not immediately return a request for comment.
Schools would be closed through a written directive by the state DOH or the health officer of the jurisdiction, according to the memo.
In the case of a health-related school closure, school boards may use home instruction for students, according to the memo. Any day that students have home instruction due to a public-health related closure will count toward the 180-day school year required by statute.
Officials asked school administrators to develop a preparedness plan to provide home instruction in the event of a closure, with “equitable access to instruction for all students,” according to the memo, which should be submitted to the Executive County Superintendent.
In a Friday morning news release from the DOE, officials said that are no immediate plans to implement a closing, but "health officials may also call for a tiered system of social distancing in schools, possibly limiting certain functions such as sports events and assemblies in order to limit the risk of exposure."
State Department of Health says first COVID-19 test negative
On Feb. 29, state Department of Health officials said that the sole person in New Jersey under investigation for having COVID-19, a disease cause by the novel coronavirus, tested negative.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.