TRENTON — New Jersey officials announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 69.

To date, no cases have been reported in Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties. One fatal case has been reported total, in Bergen County.

There are no plans to shutter Atlantic City’s casinos at this time, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a conference call for media. While more than 250 people can easily occupy a gaming floor, the space allows individuals to maintain a six-foot distance, he said.

The new cases are in Bergen (7), Middlesex (7), Essex (2), Hudson (2) and Monmouth (1) counties. They range in age from 18 to 80. 13 are women, and six are men.

Murphy expects to make an announcement on school closings in the next few days. A number of districts in South Jersey — including Mainland Regional, Pinelands Regional and the schools of the Diocese of Camden — said Saturday they would close for at least two weeks effective Monday.

State officials said 240,000 New Jersey students face a food stability issue. As many as 259,000 don’t have access to an internet-connected device that can be used to learn remotely.

Murphy said he is attempting to address these issues as well as the need for daycare before making an announcement. Part of the solution will include pre-printing instruction packets that can last for up to a month of closure.

“This is a time to be smart, prudent and prepared; not a time to panic,” he said in reference to reports of bulk buying at stores.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said officials are taking steps to flatten the infection curve of COVID-19 with the goal of a more gradual rate of infection over a longer period of time.

A tented structure will be set up as a dedicated testing facility — the first in the state — at Bergen Community College. Bergen County has 25 confirmed infections, more than a third of the state’s total cases.

Persichilli said to expect an expansion in the coming weeks in both testing locations and the ability to process tests. She said symptomatic hospital workers and medically fragile individuals over 65 will receive priority testing at state labs because the former are vital to the state’s efforts against the virus and the latter are particularly at risk.

“The spread of this disease will be stopped at the community level,” she said. “Taking personal responsibility will make a difference, in fact it may make all the difference. If you have a fever, please do not go out. ... If you do not have symptoms, you do not need to be tested.”

Among new precautions being taken, the state barred visitation to all long-term care centers effective 5 p.m. Saturday. An exception will be made for those under end-of-life care, such as hospice.

Additionally, the state Department of Corrections is suspending inmate visits for 30 days. The department will increase access to other forms of communication, including free phone calls and postage. The suspension does not apply to legal visits.

Meanwhile, the chief justice of New Jersey’s court system has announced a two-week suspension of municipal court sessions to mitigate public exposure to the coronavirus.

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said Saturday that individuals scheduled to appear through March 27 before a municipal court to contest a traffic or parking ticket or for a minor local ordinance violation should await notice of a new court date.

Municipal courts will continue to handle some things such as applications for temporary restraining orders, hearings in which a defendant has been detained and matters that implicate public safety. Filings and payments will continue to be accepted except where a municipality has closed the municipal court building.

Rabner earlier announced an indefinite suspension in all new jury trials, criminal and civil, in New Jersey due to the coronavirus outbreak. The order Thursday said jury trials already underway will continue and grand jury proceedings will continue pending further communication with county prosecutors and the state attorney general.

State officials in New Jersey have announced a two-month extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses as well as vehicle registrations and inspection stickers.

Murphy and Sue Fulton, chief administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, said the extensions apply to driver’s licenses expiring in March, April, and May; to registrations expiring in March, April, and May; and for inspection stickers expiring in March, April, and May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.