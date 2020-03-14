TRENTON — New Jersey officials announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 69.

Of the new cases, none has been reported in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. One fatal case has been reported total.

Among new precautions being taken, the state is barring visitation to all long-term care centers effective 5 p.m. Saturday. An exception will be made for those under end-of-life care, such as hospice.

Additionally, the state Department of Corrections is suspending inmate visits for 30 days.

In other news, the chief justice of New Jersey's court system has announced a two-week suspension of municipal court sessions to mitigate public exposure to the coronavirus.

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said Saturday that individuals scheduled to appear through March 27 before a municipal court to contest a traffic or parking ticket or for a minor local ordinance violation should await notice of a new court date.

Municipal courts will continue to handle some things such as applications for temporary restraining orders, hearings in which a defendant has been detained and matters that implicate public safety. Filings and payments will continue to be accepted except where a municipality has closed the municipal court building.

Rabner earlier announced an indefinite suspension in all new jury trials, criminal and civil, in New Jersey due to the coronavirus outbreak. The order Thursday said jury trials already underway will continue and grand jury proceedings will continue pending further communication with county prosecutors and the state attorney general.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.