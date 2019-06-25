GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe will discuss the state of New Jersey beaches and other coastal issues Monday at Stockton University.
The Jersey Shore Beach Report panel is sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and the Coastal Research Center at Stockton.
Also scheduled to speak and take questions from the audience are former ambassador and U.S. Rep. William J. Hughes, sponsor of the federal ocean-dumping ban; Stewart Farrell, director of the Coastal Research Center, who will discuss New Jersey beach restoration and municipal coastal issues; and James Rutala of Rutala Associates, who will talk about efforts to develop a coastal resiliency center at Stockton's Atlantic City campus.
John Froonjian, interim director of the Hughes Center, said his priority is to make the center a resource for South Jersey's residents.
Not only are climate change and rising oceans a billion-dollar economic issue, but the beaches at the Jersey Shore hold a special place in New Jersey culture, Froonjian said, adding the Beach Report is a unique opportunity for residents to speak with the state's top-ranking environmental officials.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Stockton's Atlantic City Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. Registration is requested at stockton.edu/hughes-center.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.