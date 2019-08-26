The New Jersey Football Officials Association (NJFOA) is looking for mature men and women interested in working with area youth.
Previous experience with football is not required, although having played high school sports helps.
By becoming a registered football official for the Atlantic Chapter of NJFOA, individuals can earn money officiating both high school and youth football games while giving back to the community.
In order to participate, applicants must be 18 and reside in New Jersey.
For more information, email Bud at pohmation@comcast.net.
