MILLVILLE — Officials from the New Jersey Motorsports Park will make their case for a 10-year extension of their payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the city Sept. 3.
The five city commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to turn down a 15-year extension of the PILOT for the motorsports park after about 100 residents attended their regular meeting and spent more than an hour telling them to vote no.
The motorsports park, which has operated since 2008 on Dividing Creek Road, had sought to have its PILOT extended from 15 years to 30. The current agreement expires Dec. 31, 2023.
Motorsports park officials attended Tuesday’s meeting. After listening to residents criticize their PILOT request, they declined the invitation to make a presentation then.
Under the agreement, the park pays $175,000 a year in taxes to the city.
At least 18 residents spoke, an overwhelming majority of whom told the commissioners to vote no for various reasons. Over the past couple of weeks, residents voiced their displeasure with the proposal in social media groups and with signs on their front lawns.
“Where are the jobs the track promised? The broken promise voids the abatement,” said Kirk Hewitt, 61, a city resident. “The promise of jobs was the basis of the original PILOT, which ends on Dec. 31, 2023. Why is it so important for a new PILOT now?”
On Thursday, W. James Parent, the vice mayor and director of revenue and finance, said he met with representatives from the motorsports park about a month ago. He recalls an estimate of at least 25 full-time employees and 200 part-timers working there.
“I have yet to hear exactly why they need an extension,” said Parent. “How does the city benefit from it? ... I want public participation. We are not rushing into it.”
When Tuesday’s meeting started, it was not clear that the commissioners would vote against the PILOT. During the public hearing, some residents said they thought the commissioners had made up their minds already and that public comment was just perfunctory.
Also concerning to residents was the fact that the meeting agenda for Aug. 20 included the first reading for a PILOT extension to the 25-year mark.
Some residents were worried the commissioners would consider that an acceptable compromise.
That measure was tabled until the commission’s Sept. 3 meeting.
The city’s chief financial officer, Marcella D. Shepard, said she would put on the city’s website the money paid last year by the motorsports park to the city, the county and the school district.
