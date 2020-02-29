The New Jersey Department of Health on Saturday said the sole person in the state under investigation for having the COVID-19 coronavirus has tested negative. No one else in the state is awaiting results.
The patient was treated by Hackensack Meridian Health in North Jersey, according to the release.
"Most New Jersey residents are at low risk for the novel coronavirus," Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a news release. "If individuals are having symptoms, the illness is much more likely to be caused by common respiratory viruses such as flu or the common cold."
One very simple way to cut the odds of getting sick is to wash your hands.
The Health Department has been working since early January to share federal guidelines on the coronavirus with local officials, hospitals, schools and businesses.
Testing for the virus is not being done on people with mild illness and low risk for exposure to the disease, the Health Department said. People who have traveled to China or been exposed to people known to have the virus within the past 14 days and have a fever and cough should seek medical attention.
“The Department continues to remind residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from all respiratory viruses, such as washing their hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick,” Persichilli said.
