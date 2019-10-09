A new feature film project will bring movie and rock stars to Cumberland County this month.
“The Retaliators” stars Mark Hamill, best know as Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” films, and the hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch, the South Jersey Film Alliance announced this month.
The production is set to be shot in Vineland and Millville.
The project is using the New Jersey Film and Digital Media Tax Credit, a financial incentive offering tax credits for productions primarily filmed in the state.
Cumberland County has one of the higher tax credit percentages, offering 35%. The Film Alliance also is partnering with Rowan College of South Jersey to create an education program for students in the college’s arts programs.
The Film Alliance also is behind the production of “Army of the Dead,” a Netflix zombie movie currently shooting in Atlantic City.
“Filming in southern New Jersey is great, but our ultimate goal is economic development, jobs and most of all, education. The film industry needs a workforce in the area in order to thrive and grow,” said Film Alliance President and CEO Ray Mamrak.
Mamrak is a Mount Holly native with more than 32 years of film industry experience. The Film Alliance is based out of Vineland’s Landis Theater.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.