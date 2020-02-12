MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Residents will likely be able to cast their lines into Ingram Thorofare from a new, expanded fishing pier by April, Township Committee members were told at a recent workshop meeting.
The January meeting included updates on several projects underway in the township, including the ongoing work to replace the old pier. A mild winter had meant work has proceeded ahead of schedule.
The old pier was closed in 2016 over safety concerns. A chain link fence kept out the curious and the stubborn for a few summers before township officials approved a plan for a new pier in 2019, with a total cost estimated at more than $800,000. The township expects to recover a significant portion of that cost from Cape May County.
The pier has been an important part of life in the Avalon Manor section of the township, a small residential and marina community off Avalon Boulevard, across Ingram Thorofare from an Avalon neighborhood. The neighborhood grew up around the former bridge to Avalon, and the first iteration of the fishing pier was off the remnant of the old bridge when traffic was rerouted.
The pier reconstruction is part of a series of projects totaling more than $4.7 million. Of that, the township expects the Cape May County Open Space Fund to kick in more than $3.5 million.
