Former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., seen here on April 23, 2019, will be sentenced in federal court on May 19. Gilliam, 49, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud after admitting to stealing more than $87,000 from a youth basketball program. (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Sentencing for a former Atlantic City mayor who pleaded guilty to defrauding a youth basketball program out of tens of thousands of dollars has been postponed for a third time.
Frank Gilliam Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced May 19 in U.S. District Court in Camden, according to court records. Gilliam, 49, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud Oct. 3 and resigned from office the same day.
The former mayor’s sentencing has been rescheduled three times since his only court appearance last year. Indefinite shutdowns of most public buildings last month to slow the spread of the new coronavirus forced the most recent rescheduling.
Gilliam was set to be sentenced in January, but that was moved back to February. Sixteen days before the scheduled hearing in February, a second postponement pushed sentencing to April.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, Gilliam faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Criminal justice experts do not believe Gilliam will receive a maximum sentence and could possibly avoid incarceration altogether.
Gilliam admitted to defrauding the AC Starz basketball program — a nonprofit he co-founded in 2011 — out of $87,215 between 2013 and 2018, according to court documents. Gilliam used solicited donations for personal expenses, including luxury designer clothing, expensive meals and personal trips to various locations, authorities said.
On Dec. 3, 2018, federal agents from the FBI and IRS raided Gilliam’s home and recovered $41,335. As part of a plea agreement signed in September, that money was used toward restitution for the victims of Gilliam’s fraud and he must also pay the remaining $45,880.
First elected as an at-large councilman in 2008, Gilliam ran for mayor in 2017 and defeated Marty Small Sr. in the Democratic primary before besting Republican incumbent Don Guardian in the general election. He was sworn in as Atlantic City’s 40th mayor Jan. 1, 2018.
Small became mayor after Gilliam resigned in October.
