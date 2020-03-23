Around about now, we’re all needing a fresh place to go that is not prohibited in our current virus health crisis.
But is there any such place? Yes. It’s called the sky.
Most of us can see a lot of the sky from just outside our door— or even out our windows. It’s always been there, a place of unending and forever-changing beauty. But these next two weeks, that sky is so packed with interest, including some startlingly rare, bright sights, it can really come to our rescue.
Venus flames at highest: Venus is always by far the brightest of the planets. Last week, I stepped out one night when suddenly Venus burst out from behind a cloud’s edge and seemingly smote me with intense light. If you have even a small telescope, you can now see the phase of Venus narrowed to just under half-lit.
But with the unaided eye, Venus is perhaps an even greater marvel to behold. It keeps brightening with each passing week, now appearing like a lantern at just about its highest possible, about halfway up the western sky at sunset. And Venus is not setting until its maximum possible of about four hours after the sun.
Venus and the crescent moon: The crescent moon climbs higher up beneath Venus at each following nightfall this week, starting tomorrow. Look around 8 p.m. Thursday and you’ll see the moon still far below Venus but almost directly below. The moon is closest to Venus this Saturday night, when it is to the planet’s lower left. The pairing of them is not extremely close even on Saturday but moon and Venus are now both so bright that the view should still be spectacular.
Venus’ historically close meeting with the Pleiades: What we will see these next few weeks is the closest meeting in centuries of Venus, named for the Roman goddess of love and beauty, and the Pleiades, the beautiful star cluster named for the lovely seven sisters of Greek mythology.
This week if you wait until the sky is dark enough you will see the Pleiades as a tiny dipper shape still some distance above brilliant Venus.
An angular separation of 5 degrees is about half the width of your fist viewed at arm’s length. Venus will be within 5 degrees of the Pleiades for an amazing 11 days — from this coming Sunday (March 29) through Wednesday, April 8. Many binoculars have a field as wide as 5° and when Venus gets really close to the cluster its light will overwhelm the Pleiades so much that you should use binoculars anyway to see the cluster properly.
Venus skims along the southern edge of the main pattern of the gorgeous cluster, with the planet closest to the Pleiades on Friday April 3.
Space station may transit Pleiades or eclipse Venus for some: The day before the closest pairing of Venus and Pleiades there might be for people in South Jersey a truly amazing pass of the bright International Space Station (ISS) near or even right through the Pleiades — and near or even right in front of Venus.
This would be a remarkable sight with the unaided eye but binoculars or telescope will be needed for a detailed view.
I have to say “might” to this event because the orbit of the ISS occasionally is changed. As of now, the key time to watch, quite low in the sky, is 10:03 p.m. on April 2. If you want an update, go to heavens-above.com and select your city or town to see what the predicted view will be.
The compact Jupiter-Mars-Saturn line and close pairing of Mars and Saturn: The really tight triangle of moon, Jupiter and Mars was truly beautiful last Wednesday morning. This week, go out no later than 6 a.m. and watch low in the southeast the compact line of brightest Jupiter and, to its left, dimmer but similarly bright Mars (orange) and Saturn (gold) — with Mars and Saturn very closely paired on Tuesday, March 31. It’s the last bunching of these planets for 20 years.
