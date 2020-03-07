NJ Transit will add capacity and service on the Atlantic City Rail Line for the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival on April 3 and 4.
All trains on the line will have one or two extra cars to accommodate the extra traffic, NJ Transit said in a news release. There will be one extra train leaving Atlantic City at 12:44 a.m. Saturday and arriving at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station at 2:22 a.m. Friday's session of the beer festival closes at midnight.
The festival will be held at the Atlantic City Convention Center, adjacent to the train station.
Temporary closing of Ingram's Thorofare Bridge: The Ingram Thorofare Bridge connecting Middle Township and Avalon will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for construction, weather permitting.
Avalon Boulevard will be closed to through traffic during these hours, Cape May County spokeswoman Diane Wieland said in a news release. Local traffic will be allowed to access Avalon Boulevard up to the bridge from either side.
Motorists heading south on Route 9 will be able to access Avalon at the Stone Harbor Boulevard intersection. They will then be directed east to 96th Street to Third Avenue in Stone Harbor, then north to Avalon.
Traffic exiting the Garden State Parkway at Exit 13 and wishing to head east on Avalon Boulevard will be directed west to Route 9 for the same detour, Wieland said.
Motorists heading north on Route 9 will be able to access Avalon by heading east at the Stone Harbor Boulevard intersection. Once in Stone Harbor, they will be directed north on Third Avenue toward Avalon.
Traffic on the barrier islands wishing to use Avalon Boulevard to access the parkway or Route 9 will be directed south on Third Avenue to 96th St.
Truex Boulevard to close for work: Stafford Township's Martin Truex Jr. Boulevard will close next week as part of ongoing work on Route 72, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.
From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Friday, all lanes of Truex Boulevard near Chase Bank will be closed for drainage work and reconstruction. For those traveling from the boulevard to Route 72, a detour will be in place via McKinley Avenue and Doc Cramer Boulevard. Access to Stafford Square Shopping Center will be maintained up to the AtlantiCare Urgent Care Center or through Doc Cramer Boulevard.
Construction on the overall Route 72 project is expected to finish in late 2020, weather permitting.
