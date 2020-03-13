Sen. Chris Brown, center, with NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett, left, and Atlantic County Freeholder Ernest Coursey, at a 2018 meeting with commuters and others interested in the future of the Atlantic City Rail Line.
State Sen. Chris Brown, third from bottom at right, with a room full of state and local officials including NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett, at a meeting on how to improve service on the Atlantic City Rail Line in late June.
NJ Transit plans to debut its first-ever rewards program on the Atlantic City Rail Line, and to conduct two studies to increase ridership, state Sen. Chris Brown said.
It's part of an effort by his office and local groups, such as the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, to increase service and ridership on the line, he said.
"Customers will earn and redeem points for discount tickets and coupons from retail partners," NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said.
The agency also is looking at studies to evaluate the market and identify ways to increase ridership, and to increase ridership without major infrastructure improvements, Snyder said. Plans are contingent on the coming year's budget.
NJ Transit recently agreed to provide an extra train for the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival that was scheduled to run April 3 and 4, but the festival may not happen due to COVID-19. An announcement is expected Monday, organizers said.
“We’ve made more progress with NJ Transit as we collaborate with Sen. Brown than we ever have,” said Michael Chait, president of the chamber. “Remember, exactly one year ago, we had no trains running at all, and now we’ve gotten extra service for three of our most popular events."
Brown said the group previously secured extra train service for last summer’s Atlantic City Airshow and last fall’s New Jersey Education Association teachers convention.
While other lines had less frequent service, the Atlantic City line and a small Princeton line were the only ones that experienced long-term lack of service. Commuters had to rely on buses that took longer to get to their destinations and were much less convenient, commuters said at the time.
Legislators from both parties and at all levels of government — from Atlantic City Council members to U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd — intervened to encourage NJ Transit to reopen the line. They held meetings to bring NJ Transit executives to South Jersey to answer commuters' questions and started an effort to improve service once the line reopened.
During the shutdown, Brown formed a stakeholder group that included representatives from the chamber, the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Unite Here Local 54, the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the municipalities of Atlantic City and Hammonton, both of which have stops on the line.
The group developed goals to improve the line, and opened lines of communication with Gov. Phil Murphy and NJ Transit, Brown said.
As a result, prior to the uncertainty about the beer festival, NJ Transit agreed to provide a 12:44 a.m. train April 3 leaving Atlantic City, arriving in Philadelphia at 2:22 a.m., and to add extra cars to its existing trains running April 4, he said.
"It makes sense since it’s a beer festival that ends at midnight (Friday) to provide train service for participants to get home safely without driving," Brown said in a news release.
