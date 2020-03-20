The New Jersey Department of Transportation has awarded more than $4.8 million in state funds to support airport safety and improvement projects. Nine airports in seven counties will receive funding.
Improvement projects include rehabilitate existing facilities and equipment, taxiway construction, lighting improvements and de-icing containment facility construction.
“New Jersey’s public-use airports are an important piece of the State’s complex and diverse transportation system,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “General Aviation is a vital economic engine that supports more than 18,000 well-paying jobs in New Jersey and contributes $1.7 billion to the state's economy each year. Supporting these facilities through state and federal grants helps promote economic growth.”
The South Jersey Transportation Authority, which oversees Atlantic City International Airport, was not immediately available for comment Friday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.