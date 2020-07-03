EHTHS 2020 student speech highlights

"In the past few months that we have been home, we can take a look back to better appreciate how important the activities, relationships, and community support have been. How the everyday routine that we took for granted gave us sanity. How random acts of kindness, no matter how small, gave someone a reason to smile. After today, life will go on, and years will pass by in a blink. Before we know it, we will gather again for our 10-year reunion. However, during this time, let us give back to the community that has given us so much."

- Sakhi Shah, valedictorian

"We had a vision for 2020. But when the COVID-19 pandemic started, our 2020 vision became blurry. Suddenly, we weren’t able to see what the rest of the year would look like. All our plans were canceled. We had our last day of school without knowing it. We weren’t even sure what our graduation would look like. But we’ve managed to adapt and overcome all this."

- Vicky Zheng, salutatorian

"But, Class of 2020, instead of dwelling on missed opportunities, this is our chance to create a better future for ourselves. To quote President Obama “We did not come to fear the future. We came here to shape it.” Despite all the obstacles our generation is facing, we will continue to make the best of our situation and embrace the future with open arms."

- Mohini Gulati, class president