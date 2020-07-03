Carousel New Jersey education icon

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Plans for high school graduation will remain intact despite negative feedback from the community, the district said in a letter this week.

Administrators received criticism last week after announcing a plan for students to choose between one of two graduation options — with their class but no parents, or with their parents and no classmates — on July 8. 

The letter states the students were surveyed a third time June 24 as they picked up yearbooks and the results were consistent with the first two surveys. Two-thirds of students elected to graduate with their class in a traditional ceremony that would not include parents. 

The remaining third selected the option to walk with four family members, but no classmates.

"We, as an administration, are happy to put on both ceremonies in hopes that our seniors will be able to have some sort of closure for a year that no one has wished upon them," the letter reads.

Parents and several school board members asked the district administrators to reconsider, if possible, its graduation plans during last week's Board of Education meeting.

At its meeting Tuesday, Board President Pete Castellano thanked everyone involved in getting to the end of the school year.

"Everyone has really tried to come together to try to do the best that we can for our students," he said.

He also thanked high school Principal Patty Connor for "a fabulous job under very, very difficult circumstances."

"We had some discussion last meeting about what our live graduation will be, but I just want to say I support 100% what we're doing at the high school. I'll be there, I'll be part of it," Castellano said. "It's very much appreciated."

In addition, Superintendent Kim Gruccio wrote in her weekly newsletter that plans would remain the same.

"Planning for a high school graduation for a school our size is always a monumental task, however this year, as you can imagine, has thrown us a few curve balls," Gruccio wrote. "Government mandates and large numbers have made a cause for innovation and restructuring of our existing plan. I have reviewed the most recent plan and respect the time and effort that the high school administrative team put forth in creating a graduation plan."

