EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Plans for high school graduation will remain intact despite negative feedback from the community, the district said in a letter this week.
Administrators received criticism last week after announcing a plan for students to choose between one of two graduation options — with their class but no parents, or with their parents and no classmates — on July 8.
The letter states the students were surveyed a third time June 24 as they picked up yearbooks and the results were consistent with the first two surveys. Two-thirds of students elected to graduate with their class in a traditional ceremony that would not include parents.
The remaining third selected the option to walk with four family members, but no classmates.
"We, as an administration, are happy to put on both ceremonies in hopes that our seniors will be able to have some sort of closure for a year that no one has wished upon them," the letter reads.
Parents and several school board members asked the district administrators to reconsider, if possible, its graduation plans during last week's Board of Education meeting.
At its meeting Tuesday, Board President Pete Castellano thanked everyone involved in getting to the end of the school year.
"Everyone has really tried to come together to try to do the best that we can for our students," he said.
He also thanked high school Principal Patty Connor for "a fabulous job under very, very difficult circumstances."
"We had some discussion last meeting about what our live graduation will be, but I just want to say I support 100% what we're doing at the high school. I'll be there, I'll be part of it," Castellano said. "It's very much appreciated."
In addition, Superintendent Kim Gruccio wrote in her weekly newsletter that plans would remain the same.
"Planning for a high school graduation for a school our size is always a monumental task, however this year, as you can imagine, has thrown us a few curve balls," Gruccio wrote. "Government mandates and large numbers have made a cause for innovation and restructuring of our existing plan. I have reviewed the most recent plan and respect the time and effort that the high school administrative team put forth in creating a graduation plan."
Jasia Abbas
Mohammad Abbas
Raza Abbas
Harum Abid
Jesselyn Ablett
Alexander Abreu
Sara Ann Accardi
Shane Adigun
Reven Adu
Kevin Aguiriano Cruz
Tanvir Ahmed
Samia Alam
Kaylee Aldridge
Diego Alicea
Alexander Alojas-Ruiz
Taina Altagracia-Paris
Mina Amani
Christabel Amankwah
Justice Amoako
Dante A. Anzalone
Brithany Aparicio Castro
Alexis Sofia Arienta
Sean Auble
Natalie Augustine
Damar Bruce Ausby
Jesus Ayala Zamora
Zamir Ayo
Briana Ayres
Sarah Azegzaou
Colin Louis Bagot
Ellie Bairaktaris
Michelle Balbuena-Lopez
Natalie Barnett
Olivia Paige Barney
Craig Rutger Baronowitz
Johanna Paige Baronowitz
Laren A. Barrett
Helen Wanda Basurco Montes
Maira L. Batista-Garcia
Grace Caroline Baumgartel
Robert Scott Baxter Jr.
Sebastian Béchard
Peyton R. Beggs
Ian Bernal
Kelvin Berrio
Jermaine T. Bethea
Duncan Bevilacqua
Imran S. Bilgrami
Salman Bilgrami
Henry Birth
Class of 2020
Ryan M. Bonanni
Kyle Bordonaro
Zoe Alexandra Bork
Alfredo Borsani III
Noel Boucher
Yazid Bouzine
Savannah Marie Brady
Emani Nazirah Bright
Torry Brock Hicks
Brandon Broschard
A'mahr Nasir Brown
Alexander V. Brown Jr.
Anthony J. Brown
Logan Brown
Denay Desiree Brunson
Jason Bui
Jason Luis Burgos Jr.
Harrison Burns
Nathanael Cabrera Mercado
James Calabrese
Aali’Yah Amari Callaway
Jordan Camper
Joshua D. Camper
Jennifer Campos Hernandez
Madison E. Canale
Giselle Cano
Michael Carfagno
Mya Carfagno
Cameron Louis Carmen
Courtney Taylor Carmen
Taylor Carr
Elienay Carranza
Michelle S. Carranza
Derrick Lysander Carrington Jr.
James Carty
Sebastian Castellano Salinas
Stephanie Castillo Zendejas
Jeffrey Castro
Jose Ceja Gonzalez
Adriana Celano
Jason Ceresa
Benjamin Charles Cericola
Luis Miguel Ceron Aguilar
Sheldon Chambers
David W. Chang
Amanda Ky Chau
Regina P. Chau
Alex Eduardo Chavez-Figueroa
Melanie Chelednik
Eddie Chen
Class of 2020
Michael Robert Chew
Mahjah Chowdhury
Udoy Chowdhury
Matthew Cieslak
Burak K. Cimen
Jelitza Ciriaco
Edward Douglas Clark
Tabitha Angel Cline
Joshua Cohen
A’kera Collier
Paris Collins
Gabriella Connelly
Gabriel Ryan Connerton
Megan Conover
Samantha Copeland
Sophia Cordivari
Troy Corrington
Kayla Christine Cottrell
Tyreek Crawford
Geor’dan Elyssa Creamer
Cameron Grace Crines
Michelle Ann Cropley
Jaila A. Cruz
Angel Cruz Gallo
Adriana Cruz-Juarez
Christina Lynn Cure
Kristi Czyzykowski
Danielle D'Adamo
Renee Mousa Dababneh
Joan Michelle Daigle
Isabella D'Alessandro
Emily Daletto
Rielly Grace Daly
Lynn Ann Daneguy
Makenna Hope Dannelly
Sophia Theresa Dati
Brian Davis
Ethan J. Davis
Jason E. Davis
Julia Davis
Andrew Dawson
Angie Dawson
Iandra Chantel De Salas Alvarez
Samuel DeJean
Dylan Delaney
Antonio Ricardo Delano
Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez
Brenda Delgado Perez
Emilee Elizabeth DeLuccia
Nasir Demby
Class of 2020
Jacob DeRose
Shivani Desai
Janna Maria De Salas Bautista
Jesus J. Diaz
Victoria Diaz
Alexandra A. DiBabbo
Jodie Ann Dioses
Kaycee Anne Doherty
Michael Edward Donchey
Samantha Ellen Donnelly
Gianna Amelia Duffy
Mia Catherine Duffy
Sean P. Duffy
Sierra E. Duffy
Victoria Nicole Dugan
Luan Duong
Lauren Ebner
Troy A. Edwards Jr
Daniel Elkomos
Logan G. Elliott
Abbigail Ani Erbacher
Angel Escoto
Ekemini Ime Eshiet
Miriam Lee Carmen Espinal
Francesca Christine Fanucci
Ryan W. Farley
Serena Nicole Fasola
Christian Faulhaber
Marissa T. Feldman
Jacob Dylan Feliciano
Zach Feliciano
Jannatul Ferdous
Perla M. Fermin Recio
Gabriel Flores
Alexander Flores-Perez
George Foster
Sophia Foster
Jordan L. France
Kayla French-Cheillada
Cameron Nicole Frye
Christopher Fuentes
Kyle Gabrielli
Emily Marie Gallagher
Emelly Garcia
Reyna Elisa Garcia-Vargas
Grace Garlock
Christopher Garofalo
Hector Emanuel Gaud
Zachery George
Diamond Jean Gerhardt
Class of 2020
Shyonah Catharine Gerhardt
Gabrielle M. Germann
Sara Teresa Giaccone
Melissa Gil Avendano
Jason Gilson
Alexandra Giraldo-Puerta
Andrea Giraldo-Puerta
Christopher Gist
Ze’niyah Cynthia Glaze
Bryan J. Gomez
Idalee Victoria Gomez
Juliana Rose Gonzalez
Ashley Liliana Gonzalez Diaz
Jazmin Gonzalez Osorio
Cole Gordon
Chrisbely Goris Estevez
Jon L. Gotta
Anya S. Gowda
Ridge Gradel
Brielle Gramlick
Alexis Noelle Gray
Elijah Edward Green
Nor'mir Gregg
Connor Grell
Isabellah Lae’oni Griffin
Joh’Vonne Amani Griffin
Kristina Nicole Griffin
Malini Gulati
Mohini Gulati
Enzo Gutierrez
Ted Guzman
Lauren Marie Habermehl
Jonny Hackett
Kylie Rose Hafner
Jamie Elizabeth Hakes
Benjamin Hambro
Nashwa Hanif
Amanda G. Hannon
Jeremiah Harris
Sydney Kylise Harris
Hailey Alexa Hartwell
Dominique Asia Harvey
J. Hazelwood
Sierra Hegh
Megan Herbein
Rossa Andreina Heredia Adames
Sarah Elise Herman
Elena Rose Hernandez
Jose Hernández
Eduardo D. Hernandez-Flores
Class of 2020
Steven Adolfo Hernandez-Perez
Regina Herrera-Avila
Darren B. Hewitt
Jamen Jashai Hill
Nicole Isabella Hlifka
Nathan Ho
Michael Hodgins
Bryce Holden
Kenton Adam Holden
Brianna Holmes
Khaza Hoque
Thomas Hudson
Michael Joseph Hughes
Syeda Humayra
Jayson Humphrey
Steven Huynh
Marilis Iraheta Deras
David Matthew Ireland
Dominic Alfred Irrera
Aoi Ishikawa
Jada Jaffe
Alyssa K. Jaikaran
Dylan Jeffers
Rachel Lucia Jennings
Damari William Jensen
Christopher Calvin Joerger
Avery Melvin Johnson
Charles Johnson
Jesslyn Angelina Johnson
Kylee L. Johnson
Jon Karlos Jorge
Marc Judson Joseph
Smeet Yagnesh Bhai Joshi
Brian Juarez
Joseph Justiniano
Zonja Kaja
Isha Kishor Kalsaria
Victoria Kavky
Erin Taylor Kee
Madison Keller
Alexander Kelley
Michelle Kengkart
William Kesnig
Samee Ahsan Khan
Sayed Khondaker
Savannah Jewel Kissling
Julia Kowal
Dorian Kathleen Kropinack
Jeremy Laboy
Pheona Lam
Class of 2020
Aaron Laramore
Julia A. Lark
Maverin Lazaro
Michael Le
Nhan Minh Le
Isabella Rae Leak
Frank Lear
Sarah LeConey
Zachary LeConey
Brendan Lee
Ryan Maxwell Lese
Timothy J. Lewis
Joseph W. Lisa
Santino Longo
Erika Camille Loo
Leilani Lopez
Mayeli V. Lopez
Keren Narahy Lopez Duron
Sophia Rose Lorenzi
Jamellisse Lorenzo
Timothy Luu
Annika Luz
Johanna Lauren Maioriello
William Jonathon Makres
Gianna Maria Maldonado
Jonathan Maldonado
Fabiel Maldonado Velazquez
La’Geiah Aaliyah Mangrum
Matthew Adel Mansour
Julia Marcato
Victor Marin Jr.
Eleftherios Jonathon Martin
Emily Martin
Salvatore V. Martone
Luis Fernando Matamoros
Kyah Nicole Maven
Irving Mayren
Zahir F. McAllister
Carson McGeough
Peyton Elizabeth McGowan
Shawn McHale
Layla McIntosh
Woodrow McKenzie
Cassandra McKinley
Timothy Medina
Linda Mei
Santiago Giovanni Mejia
Veronica Mejia
Joseph Richard Midiri
NovaLee Reed Migliore
Class of 2020
Parker R. Migliore
Jonathan Maurice Miller
Ela Moni
Razin Ben Monir
Cristian Monjaraz
Dominic Monsanto
Caitlin Moore
Stephen Moore Jr.
Stephen Morro
Neill Moscoso
Cecilia Lillian Munoz
Samantha Michelle Murphy
Nader Nageeb
Bryan Nell
Taylor Newman
Linh Ngo
Benjamin Nguyen
Bryant Nguyen
Cindy Minh Nguyen
Danny Nguyen
Eddie Nguyen
Kaysey Nguyen
Khanh Vy Nguyen
Quan Trung Nguyen
Victor Nguyen
Gianna Brianne Nistico
Jenna Nolan
Alexander Nouragas
Borna Nouri Moussavi
Ciarra Mia Nunez
Jonathan Nunez
Ambrose Charles O’Donnell
Shawn Ojeda
Michael John Ormond Jr.
David Ortiz
Ethan John Ortiz
Taina Nye Ortiz
Adam Osman
Robert Pacentrilli
Robert Padilla
Shane Padilla Funez
Julianna Elease-Yvonne Paduani
Christopher Jon Pallante-Ivins
Shiv Pandya
Emily Pang
Alison Paolino
Chase Parker
Evan C. Parker Jr.
Victoria N. Pastrana
Anthony Joseph Patroni
Class of 2020
Natise Darius Patterson
Jared Pelaez-Quiroz
Devon Zaire Percy
Jayla Gianny Perdomo
Alexis Xavier Perez
Destiny Marie Perez
Noah Hunter Petti
Gina Dao Pham
Myann Pham
Alexander Pieretti
Yazsin A. Pinto
Giovanni Plaud
Winchester Ployratana
Nicholas A. Polcini
Jarod Pomakoy
Mya Karen Pomatto
Michael Stockton Poplawski
John G. Portnoy
Karina Lee Poveromo
Riannah Preston
Virginia Price
Christopher Princz
Mia Puerto
Lillian Putney
Angelina Thy Quach
Jeffrey W. Quicksall Jr.
Anjuman B. Rahim
Tajwar Rahman
Tasmia Rahman
Emely Ramirez
Luis Ramirez
Shannon M. Raymond
Aidan Reber
Krista Joy Redding
Addison Renee Reed
Olivia Sunshine Reese
Garrett J. Renard
Cristian Reyes
Frankie Reyes
Jason Rhoades
Kaitlyn Riggs
Frances Lyn Rivera
Jadika Z. Rivera
Felix Rivera Beltran
Natalie Cristina Robinson
Carla Maria Rodriguez Taveras
Daniel A. Rodriguez
Niel J. Rodriguez
Nelson Daniel Rodriguez Gutierrez
Class of 2020
Erik Nicholas Roell
Matthew Roesch
Omar Rojas Rodriguez
Cristal Coralis Romero Aponte
Brea Marianna Rosa
Coranyalis Rosado Munoz
Hannah Rose
Allison Roselle
Sabrina Roselle
Shane Blaise Rosenberg
Lyndsey Mae Rudolph
Manuel Ruiz
Aaliyah Russell
Aileen Elizabeth Ryan
Jesus Sacramento-Rodriguez
Genesis Liliana Saenz Tejeda
Gabriel J. Sajiun
José Gabriel Salas Perez
Nardeen Saleep
Luca Vincent Salerno
Kiara Liz Salmeron
Juan Carlos Sanchez-Samaniego
Edwin Andy Santiago
Jesenia A. Santiago
Jose Santiago Guma
Cristina Santiago Rodriguez
Alejandro Omar Santos
Jonnathan Joel Sanz
Jessica Noelle Sarni
Emad Sawaged
Gianna Marie Scarangelli
Ally C. Schiavo
Jack Schiavo
Victoria Lynn Schultz
Domenic Quinton Sciullo
Shayla Faith Seitchick
Omar Selim
Kara Elizabeth Semet
Zakaria Senan
Nicholas J. Seppy
Sarah Serneabad
Olivia Shafer
Sakhi A. Shah
Garrett Shaner
Allison Nicole Shaud
Patrick F. Shaw
Emily Grace Sheehan
Joseline Silvera
Gurtej Singh
Samantha Luz Singh
Class of 2020
Serenity Angel Slade
Garrett R. Smith
Michael Snyder
Blake Soberal
Jaydy Liu Solano-Ortiz
Jazmine Sonnie
Gabriel Soper
Maria Isabel L. Soria
Hector Soto
Kadidja A. Soumaworo
Peter Lawrence Spates
Stephen P. Spence
William Janier Spence
Erin Nichole Sprigg
Anthony Stephens
Harrison M. Stewart
Miranda May Stewart
Samuel Stone
Joseph Louis Sutton
Sierra Rae Taintor
Sarah Tarbell
Hailey Taylor
Ruthshelby Veronica Taylor
Joseph Tepper
Willens Thertulien
Emily Rose Thies
Colton Thomas
Allison Timm
Philip J. Todd
Iliana Louisa Todorovski
Cody Tomasovitch
Reilly Austin Torralba
Anyelic Keyla Torres
Tyra Torres Matos
Allison Torres-Guerrero
Fatma Toury
Sole' Townsend
Brandon Lee Tozer
Yasir Triniwell
Lily Angelina Troche
Samantha Bellen Trujillo
Jette S. Trumbauer
James Tucker
Kirsten Alexandra Turner
Destiny Starr Twaite
Joshua Thomas Ungerer
Stephanie Urban
Dodge D. Valdez
Rikervin Vargas-Perez
Christopher Vargas-Velez
Class of 2020
Jayda Vasquez
Anthony Manuel Vazquez
Jorge Luis Vega Jr.
Yorick Velazquez
Angelise Velez
Andrew M. Venuto
Allyson Nickole Vetter
Xavier Vidro
Vincent Villabroza
Yulian E. Villada
Velissa Villantoy
Luis Javier Vizcaino-Martinez
Samantha T. Vogt
Jessica VonGunten
Kirby Voss
Amy Minhtam Vu
Eric Vu
Hoang Vu
Vanessa Vu
Isiah Walsh
Luke Warfield
Malachi Jamal Watts
Mark Weikel
Tyler Gabriel Weller
Madeline Dorothy Wentzell
Thomas J. Wesner III
Micaela Gabrielle Wilkerson
Dejhanique Alasia Williams Scott
Johnathon Wilson
Samantha Kathryn Wolfson
Jason Matthew Wollermann
Marcus A. Wood
Sherri Lee Worth
Ethan Yan
Alia Bella Yannone
Jayden T. Yanta
Ava Young
Maesha Zabir
Murteza Zaidi
Maggis Zapata Martinez
Hao Zhang
Kitty Zheng
Vicky Zheng
Vinson Zheng
Evan Zhu
Abigayle Jesse Ziegler
Matthew S. Zonge
EHTHS 2020 Top 3
1. Sakhi Shah
Age: 18
Hometown: EHT
College choice: Princeton University
2. Vicky Zheng
Age: 18
Hometown: EHT
College choice: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
3. Raza Abbas
Age: 18
Hometown: EHT
College choice: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
EHTHS 2020 student speech highlights
"In the past few months that we have been home, we can take a look back to better appreciate how important the activities, relationships, and community support have been. How the everyday routine that we took for granted gave us sanity. How random acts of kindness, no matter how small, gave someone a reason to smile. After today, life will go on, and years will pass by in a blink. Before we know it, we will gather again for our 10-year reunion. However, during this time, let us give back to the community that has given us so much."
- Sakhi Shah, valedictorian
"We had a vision for 2020. But when the COVID-19 pandemic started, our 2020 vision became blurry. Suddenly, we weren’t able to see what the rest of the year would look like. All our plans were canceled. We had our last day of school without knowing it. We weren’t even sure what our graduation would look like. But we’ve managed to adapt and overcome all this."
- Vicky Zheng, salutatorian
"But, Class of 2020, instead of dwelling on missed opportunities, this is our chance to create a better future for ourselves. To quote President Obama “We did not come to fear the future. We came here to shape it.” Despite all the obstacles our generation is facing, we will continue to make the best of our situation and embrace the future with open arms."
- Mohini Gulati, class president
