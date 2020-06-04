NORTH WILDWOOD — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen in the city Tuesday.
Caitlin McNamee is a white girl weighing 97 pounds and is about 5-foot-6 with blond hair and blue eyes, according to a post on the North Wildwood Police Department’s Facebook page. She last stated she was traveling to Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, with friends.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call police dispatch at 609-522-2411 or text “TIP NWPD” followed by the message to 888777.
— Ahmad Austin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.