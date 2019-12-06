GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Audrey Morello thought she was months away from never walking again.
Arthritis in the 60-year-old's left knee was greatly impacting her quality of life. She had lost mobility and had trouble finding work, since she couldn’t stay on her feet. Over the summer, she took a seasonal position as a receptionist for Shore Plaza Beach Resort in Wildwood, which allowed her to sit at a desk each day and didn’t require too much moving around.
Morello's doctors at Volunteers in Medicine of South Jersey informed her she would need knee replacement surgery. When she explained she wouldn’t be able to afford that, having lost her insurance, Dr. Lawrence J. Naame, an AtlantiCare physician and consultant with Volunteers in Medicine, referred her to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and Rothman Orthopaedics's Operation Walk USA program.
Through Operation Walk USA, more than 800 patients from across the country have received surgeries they didn’t otherwise have the means to pay for. AtlantiCare is in its third consecutive year of participating in the program, which runs Dec. 2 to 7.
"I was hoping that I would get chosen once Dr. Naame told me about Operation Walk USA, and I couldn’t believe it when I got the call saying I was the one who had been picked," said Morello, of North Wildwood. "Without this, I would be in a wheelchair in a month or two, that’s how bad it was."
Morello had a similar procedure nine years ago on her right knee. She was amazed at how much smoother this operation was.
"I was able to move right away after the surgery was done. Before the surgery, my whole leg was giving out," Morello said. "I was crying, I never thought this would be possible. When I did this before, I had to rehab for an entire week after."
The operation was performed Thursday by Dr. Fabio Orozco, an orthopaedic surgeon and director of the Division of Orthopaedic Surgery at AtlantiCare.
"In a surgery like this, there’s significant arthritis and the knee gets deformed and pushed out of the socket. You can’t trust the knee, and the leg is unstable," Orozco said. "We have to take the arthritis away and then align the leg using robotics."
Morello, with some assistance, was able to walk up and down the hallway of the orthopaedic surgery wing of AtlantiCare’s Galloway facility just hours after the surgery. The procedure was a same-day surgery, so she was able to go home with her husband, Joe, later that day.
Orozco said he was thrilled that AtlantiCare participates in an initiative like Operation Walk USA.
"It’s tremendous to do this and give back to the community," he said.
Morello is excited for the opportunities the surgery will open up for her now that her leg will be more stable.
"This felt like an early Christmas present. I should put a big red bow on my knee," Morello joked. "The world needs more people like the ones who work at AtlantiCare and more programs like Operation Walk."
