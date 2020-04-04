NORTHFIELD — Jill Hankins’ 7-year-old daughter, Leah, has been asking whether the Easter Bunny is still going to come with almost everything shut down due to the spread of COVID-19.

When Leah heard the sounds of sirens coming down her street Saturday morning, she ran outside and waved frantically, smiling at the Easter Bunny, who was sitting on top of a firetruck.

“I’ve never seen her pop out of bed so fast,” said Hankins as she stood outside her Northwood Court home Saturday morning. “I didn’t tell her about it because I wanted it to be a surprise.”

Inspired by a suggestion from a community member, members of the city's volunteer Fire Department put on the city’s first Bunny Run on Saturday, nearly a week ahead of Easter. Their goal was to drive up and down every street with the waving rabbit to spread some much-needed cheer as the new coronavirus spreads through South Jersey, volunteers said.

It’s an effort many municipalities have made in recent weeks to socialize from a distance while schools and businesses are shuttered and residents are stuck indoors. In Cape May County, North Wildwood police have offered to parade by homes for children’s birthdays, and Middle Township has hosted a Social (Distancing) Hour the past two Fridays.

“We can’t go to the mall to see him with everything going on,” Hankins said of the holiday hare. “So she was so excited to see him.”

Fire Lt. Brian Flaherty said Friday the city has hosted a similar parade with Santa each year since the 1950s, and they were working on expanding it to Easter. However, after the pandemic hit, a member of the community suggested starting it this year, and volunteers agreed.

+6 Shore towns concerned but remain optimistic about summer Memorial Day — the unofficial start of summer — is less than two months away. But with the s…

“This is a first for us,” he said. “This is something we’ve never done, and with everything going on, hopefully this will bring some cheer to the community and lift some spirits during this tough time. It’s very important to give back to the community that is supporting us.”

As the short parade — made up of a lead car, the firetruck and one SUV, all decorated with wreaths and paper eggs — wound its way around the city, residents came out from their homes and stood on their front porches, waving and smiling.

Barb Shenkus of Jack Sloan Court said it brings a sense of normalcy to the neighborhood.

“It’s awesome,” Shenkus said. “Just for morale and good spirits.”

On Herzel Avenue, Ken and Erica Schaffer held their identical twin sons in their arms. The boys, Kenny and Evan, will turn 2 in July, they said, and it was the first time they had ever seen the Easter Bunny.

“I think it’s a time for the community to remain connected,” Ken Schaffer said. “The coronavirus can’t stop the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus.”