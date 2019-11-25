NORTHFIELD — A city councilwoman who wants to establish a dog park, possibly in Birch Grove Park, says her proposal is getting positive feedback from residents.
The idea of a dog park was presented to the council by Councilwoman Susan Korngut earlier this month, but location and the costs to build a park have not been finalized.
The favored spot would be inside Birch Grove Park.
“I’m a dog person and that’s why I thought of it,” Korngut said. “But other people have shown interest, and I want to give the people of Northfield what they want.”
To get resident input, she went door-to-door asking for feedback which she said was mostly positive.
“I think it would get more people into Birch Grove Park,” she said. “I think it’s a great way to get to know your neighbors and socialize. And dogs are always better when they’re socialized.”
To cover costs to build and maintain the dog, she plans to implement a similar model used at the Egg Harbor Township dog park. The Egg Harbor Township park on Swift Drive, run by the nonprofit organization The Friends of the EHT Dog Park, requires membership to access the park.
Atlantic County members pay $40 a year and must get their dog licensed with the town and provide updated shot records.
Members are also given a key fob to access the park which additionally allows the nonprofit to track how many dogs are in the park at any given time. The fees collected from memberships go towards maintaining the park.
Korngut plans to start a nonprofit and lease land from the city for a park.
“It wouldn’t cost taxpayers a dime,” she said. “Public works would just empty the trash.”
Donna Burns, chairwoman for The Friends of the Egg Harbor Township Dog Park, said since the park opened in 2016 there have been no major incidents at the park. The nonprofit also holds seminars at the Egg Harbor Township library across the street about park safety and pet care.
To date, the Egg Harbor Township dog park has about 350 members, she said.
“The response has been overwhelming,” she said. “It benefits the community because it’s great for the dogs. One thing I learned is that when dogs are social they are better citizens for the town. They’re not aggressive and they learn how to communicate and play better with other dogs. A social dog is a better dog.”
Some Northfield residents believe Birch Grove should remain dog-free as they believe dog droppings and barking could cause a disturbance. But most are in favor of the idea.
Northfield resident, Dan Nugent, believes that a dog park would be a great place for residents to meet their neighbors.
“Aside from providing a great place for dogs to exercise, I think dog parks offer a place to build community among dog-owning residents in town,” he said. “Adding a dog park will make the town even more appealing to some potential residents. It’s an amenity that’s not offered everywhere but something it seems like certain people are looking for.
He added that implementing a park in Birch Grove would also attract more people to use the park.
“The dog park could serve as a conduit to introduce new visitors to the great trails, fishing, and other activities,” he said. “My hope would also be at some point the city would pilot a program to allow leashed dogs on the park trails.”
The city currently has an ordinance stating “no person(s) shall be permitted to bring any dog, cat or other domestic pet into the confines of Birch Grove Park.” If a dog park were to come to Birch Grove, the ordinance must be amended.
The next steps for the proposed park include Korngut surveying the land at Birch Grove Park with the city’s engineer and agreeing on a suitable spot for a dog park, and then creating a nonprofit for the park.
