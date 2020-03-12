NORTHFIELD — Easterseals, a day habilitation center for adults with intellectual and behavioral disabilities, continues to advocate at the state level for more funding to better serve those with disabilities.
Last week, representatives from Easterseals, a national nonprofit with local chapters, including on Tilton Road, traveled to Trenton and met with state legislators to advocate for New Jersey residents with physical disabilities and mental health challenges.
As a tax-exempt organization, the center receives money from the New Jersey Division of Developmental Disabilities. Traditionally, the state division gave the center funding for a set number of individuals. The funding covered 100% of the center’s costs, including transportation, salaries, rent, materials and supplies.
But about five years ago, the state changed to a fee-for-service model where individuals are ranked by tier, from highest-functioning to lowest-functioning. The state then finances that individual’s care depending on their tier.
“The highest-functioning person, we get as low as $48 a day,” said Helen Drobnis, chief advancement officer for Easterseals. “And that still includes transportation.”
Because of the fee-for-service model, the center’s funding was cut by 20%.
The Northfield center, which has operated for more than 10 years, offers crafts, events and activities. Clients also participate in community-based activities such as helping out at churches, taking trips to the movies and the boardwalk. They also participate in events such as the Special Olympics and science fairs.
There are about 10 centers across the state, Drobnis said. The Northfield center serves 64 adults, who are broken up into groups of six.
“This is where people go rather than a nursing home situation, or they sit at home in front of a television set,” Drobnis said.
“They look forward to coming here every single day,” said Antonia Wright, day program manager for the center. “This is what they do Monday through Friday. This is what their families look forward to. You're here to try to enrich their lives, and it's just hard to do that with limited funding.”
And if the funding for these centers gets cut, there's a ripple effect, Drobnis said, as caregivers have to stay home from their jobs to care for the individual with a disability.
“If I was to say, ‘You can't come to the program anymore because you don't cover the costs in your budget,’ The families would be heartbroken,” Wright said.
She added that, because of the lack of funding, she has had to turn individuals away. The individuals are tiered by a questionnaire completed by a family member. Tier assessments can be revisited every five years, Wright said.
The group's goal last week in Trenton was to convince lawmakers to change the funding rates. The way the tier system is set up, the center can no longer cover costs and services it had previously been able to provide. If the fee-for-service model continues, Wright and Drobnis fear more programs will be cut and more centers will close.
“In the center specifically, we’ve had to get more creative with our activities, like our Special Olympics,” Wright said. “It’s just trying to cut corners in every way that we can and make do with what we have.”
