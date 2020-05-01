NORTHFIELD — A local couple was featured on HGTV’s “House in a Hurry” this week after moving to the city from Minnetrista, Minnesota.
Kristi Jordan, 43, a Camden County native, and her husband, Josh, 39, are Army veterans who have moved around the country for years, Kristi said. Last fall, they finally settled back in South Jersey and captured the whole experience on film.
“House in a Hurry” features families who pick up and move to an “unfamiliar city due to unexpected relocations or compelling personal situations” and have one weekend to pack their bags, according to the show’s website.
The Jordans had been living in Minnesota for a few years, due to Josh’s job for a commercial retail company, but Kristi had always hoped to move back to South Jersey, near the shore.
“I grew up going to the shore my entire childhood, and I was familiar with this area in going to Stockton (University),” she said.
She wanted to be closer to her brother in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, but ultimately decided to move closer to the beach. She was recommended to an area real estate agent, Daniel Rallo, who had been on HGTV’s “Beach Front Bargain Hunt,” and, soon after, talks about appearing on “House in a Hurry” began.
“We told him our whole story and why we were moving,” she said. “A couple of days later, he got an email from casting, from HGTV, that said, ‘We’re putting together this new show, and this is the criteria. If you come across someone, let us know.’”
Rallo emailed the casting director back and said he had just met the Jordans and that they’d be a perfect fit. Two months later, in October, they filmed for the show.
“It all happened really, really fast,” Kristi said. “We tried to get out of there before winter. With the winters in Minnesota, we would have been stuck there. When we left in December, there was already snow, and it was negative 20 degrees. So that was our literal hurry -- to try and get out of there before winter set in.”
Josh, who now works in cyber security, said filming the show was fun but added stress to the moving process.
“Filming the show was something we wanted to do for ourselves to capture our journey and have it as a keepsake,” he said. “It’s funny that now it’s over … it wasn’t that bad.”
Since moving to Northfield, Josh, who grew up in central New York, said the family — they have two teenage sons, Noah and Christian — has met so many people in the community and have also learned about the history of the town.
“It feels like we’ve lived here our whole lives,” he said. “The sense of community that Northfield has has been extremely comforting. We’ve lived all over the country, and this is the first place where our neighbors brought dinner to us as we were unpacking boxes. It was the introduction that really meant the world to us.
