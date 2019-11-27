Northfield and Linwood City Councils delayed their votes Tuesday night to partner with Egg Harbor Township on a shared service agreement for municipal court services.
“EHT kind of surprised us with something yesterday,” said Linwood Councilman Darren Matik, who will take over as mayor come January. “Both of our solicitors advised us to wait until they can get a piece of the revenue part clarified.”
He said once it’s clarified Linwood will vote on it at their next meeting on Dec. 11 or will hold a special meeting for the vote.
Northfield City Council is still negotiating a contract with EHT but found a glitch in the wording that has to be ironed out, according to Mayor Erland Chau.
The mayor is also exploring other options for shared court services with other municipalities.
For about 10 years, Linwood and Northfield have had a shared court service, but that agreement will end Dec. 31. The agreement stated the two cities would share court services and administration. Court services were housed at the municipal building in Northfield.
If voted through, the towns would enter into their own agreements with Egg Harbor Township for shared court services. If the towns vote in favor, all court services will be held in EHT come Jan. 1.
