Northfield and Linwood are still negotiating contracts for shared municipal court services with Egg Harbor Township and will vote on the contracts in December.

Both cities had planned to vote on the matter this week but tabled it.

If the cities vote in favor of the contracts, they will begin shared court services with EHT come Jan. 1.

For about 10 years, Linwood and Northfield have had a shared court service with each other, but that agreement will end Dec. 31.

Northfield is looking to share services with EHT because its two court employees are leaving their positions. Deputy Administrator Barbara Harrington and Administrator Donna Clark will retire this month and next, respectively.

