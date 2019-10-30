NORTHFIELD — City Council is getting closer to allowing bicyclists use the trails at Birch Grove Park.
Council believes putting more people — bicyclists — in the park will help eliminate issues previously seen there. In the past two years, two lone women have been attacked while using the trails.
A vote on the proposal could happen next year.
“(This is) going to bring more people out to the park and the back sections of the park,” said Council President Jeffrey Lischin. “That’s always the benefit of having more eyes and more people out there. That’s the safety issue, so it’s a good thing.”
At a work session Tuesday night, council members were presented with a map of existing trails that would be suitable for both pedestrian and bike traffic. Bikes and foot traffic would be permitted on the outer loop trails in the park. All interior trails would be pedestrian-only.
“The major issue with the bikes were obviously the thinner trails that have more fishing and very small areas for the bikes to go through,” Lischin said.
A map of the trails, identified by number, and a list of rules would be posted toward the front of the park. All trails would allow for two-way traffic. Signs would be posted near pedestrian-only trails stating that no bicycles are permitted.
Lischin suggested posting the lengths of the trails on the signs as well.
Councilwoman Barbara Anne Madden asked whether the trails would have just numbers or whether names could be added.
She suggested names correlating with nature. Councilman Greg Dewees said names could be added later if council wanted to do so, but it was “really critical” to get the designated trails in place first.
Mayor Erland Chau suggested the trails could be named after indigenous plants and animals.
Trails will be left in their natural state and be maintained by the city’s Public Works Department, Dewees said. There also is talk of bringing outdoor exercise equipment to the park.
“This is a big change for Northfield,” Dewees said. “In recent memory, bikes have never been allowed in Birch Grove Park. Although it’s not an ordinance, it’s always been a park rule.”
Lischin said allowing bicycles in the parks has been in the works for years and that he’s glad the city is finally making headway.
“I think it will bring a lot of new people to the town and to our businesses,” he said.
