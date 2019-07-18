NORTHFIELD — The first case of West Nile virus of the year in Atlantic County was confirmed Wednesday after a mosquito sample tested positive.
Health officials noted that it is not unusual to find positive samples in the summer and fall, especially after significant rainfall, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. Last year, the first positive mosquito sample in the county was also found in July.
There are no reported human cases of the virus at this time, according to Patricia Diamond, Atlantic County Public Health Officer.
“Our mosquito control efforts are in high gear this time of year to reduce the annoyance of mosquitoes and protect our residents and visitors from the illnesses they may spread,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said.
Members of the county Office of Mosquito Control collected the sample last week from the 1200 block of Zion Road, according to the release. Officials are conducting mosquito surveillance, implementing additional control measures and providing educational material to area residents and businesses.
The virus, carried by infected mosquitoes, can be transmitted to birds, animals and human, according to the release.
Health officials encourage residents to reduce their risk and the spread of the virus by reducing their exposure to mosquito bites by:
- Using an insect repellent whenever going outdoors. Repellents are an important tool to assist people in protecting themselves from mosquito-borne diseases. The Centers for Disease Control recommends the use of products containing active ingredients which have been registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use as repellents applied to skin and clothing and approved for efficacy and human safety when applied as directed. Be sure to follow product directions carefully and consult with your child’s doctor prior to using on children.
- Riding properties of mosquito breeding grounds by draining standing water. Mosquitoes do not travel far from where they breed. Buckets, bird baths, flower pots and other containers can hold water and provide an ideal environment for mosquitoes. Be sure to empty these containers regularly.
- Cleaning clogged gutters, and checking and repairing screen doors.
For more information about the virus, visit the county website at www.aclink.org/publichealth or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. If residents need help removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from their property, they can call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
