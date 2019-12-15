Northfield and Linwood officials voted last week to share municipal court services after separate negotiations with Egg Harbor Township dissolved due to the township wanting to retain all court fee revenue.
Both Northfield and Linwood have shared court services for the past 10 years. They originally planned to enter into another three-year contract until Northfield’s two court employees announced in November that they were retiring and resigning from their positions, said Northfield Mayor Erland Chau.
Instead of hiring new employees, both municipalities reached out to EHT to consider separate negotiations with the township.
Linwood’s Mayor-elect, Darren Matik, said when both Linwood and Northfields’ solicitors looked at EHT’s agreement they saw language in the fine print that would have “taken the cost up tremendously.”
Northfield would have had to pay EHT $145,000 a year for court services, said Peter Miller, EHT township administrator, but the contract stated that EHT would retain all court fee revenue and only give Northfield back fines from tickets issued.
Under the Northfield and Linwood contract, Northfield will also pay Linwood $145,000 a year, with a 2% escalator, but all court costs and fines are given back to the towns.
Those funds go towards paying the $145,000, Chau said. Any remaining funds, if any, are paid by tax revenue.
“It’s the best deal that can be made for the taxpayers of Northfield,” said Kris Facenda, solicitor for Northfield.
Miller, though, said the terms in the agreement that state EHT will keep all court costs was never in the fine print.
“It’s always been in black and white, since June,” he said. “They think they’re entitled to the court costs, but if you want the court costs you have to raise your base number.”
He said the solicitors from Northfield and Linwood only reached out to the township about the agreement in November after the two court employees announced their departure.
“Why did they wait until November to start asking these questions?” he said. “It was handled poorly on their part as to when they gave it to their attorneys to review.”
He added that for the two cities to enter into another agreement “didn’t come as a shock” as they have already worked together.
“But this is the second time in three years this happened to us,” he said. “If it happens again I don’t think EHT will consider it.”
On Jan. 1, all court services will remain the same except they will now be handled at Linwood City Hall, they were previously held in Northfield, and all court employees will be under Linwood’s payroll.
The court location will change to Linwood due to Northfield’s City Hall building slowly deteriorating, Chau said.
Court times will also remain the same—Northfield court services will remain at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday followed by Linwood court at 10:30 a.m.
The choice for judge appointment will alternate between both cities for each three-year term, according to the agreement. Northfield’s mayor appointed the current judge, whose term expires December 2021.
The municipal court judge’s 2019 salary was $27,000, the agreement states. If either city raises the judge’s salary, they are responsible for 100% of the cost, “unless otherwise mutually agreed upon in writing by the parties.”
Linwood will also choose the municipal prosecutor and public defender, who are selected for one year terms, in 2020 and 2021. Northfield will appoint the prosecutor in 2022, the agreement states. The 2019 salaries for the prosecutor and public defender are $23,400 and $300 per session, respectively.
Even though both municipalities entertained agreements with EHT, Chau is happy about how everything turned out.
“Logistically I think it's easier for our police department in terms of if they were called to the court to appear,” he said.
