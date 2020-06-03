NORTHFIELD — Property owners here will see a 7.63 cent increase per $100 of assessed property value on their local tax bill to support the pre-K to eighth grade school district for the upcoming year.
The overall 2020-21 school district spending plan is $15,346,645, of which $10,200,405 will be raised by property taxes. The budget is up $150,925, a 1.5% increase over the current year’s spending plan. The Northfield Community School educates 945 students at a cost of $15,269 per student for the current year and an estimated $15,401 for the upcoming year, according to data from the state Department of Education.
Successful tax appeals fueled a drop in ratables in the city, and, according to Northfield School District Business Administrator and Board Secretary Linda Albright, the decrease in ratables accounts for one cent of the school tax increase. Debt service taxes on the Community School account for an additional 3.5 cents of next year's increase, said Albright, who explained that the current school year budget included a one-time surplus fund balance infusion of $345,943 left from projects coming in under budget in 2015. The other 3 cents of the increase are a result of the 1.5% budget increase.
Albright said the 7.63 cent increase will translate to an annual increase of about $150 on a home assessed at $200,000.
The budget keeps all clubs and school sports intact. Superintendent Pete Bretones said the district will expand its existing special education and preschool programs for the upcoming year.
According to Bretones, the preschool program will open an additional classroom at Beth Israel Synagogue in Northfield that will accommodate 15 students. He said the program has 85 total seats available across six classrooms. Each classroom will have a maximum of 15 students, with two classrooms housed in the Community School and four in private provider locations. Those families with a 3-year-old in the program will automatically be enrolled in the 4-year-old program for the 2020-21 school year.
If there are more than 85 children seeking to be in the program, seats will be assigned by lottery. The lottery will be held Monday. Any family that is interested in the preschool program can call the elementary school office at 609-407-4005.
