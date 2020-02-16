GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As Anna Jezycki grew up during the 1940s and ’50s on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, her Italian mother passed along many lessons to her youngest daughter.
One of the lessons the fast-talking Jezycki, now a grandmother herself, remembers was to “stick up for what you think is the right thing.”
Jezycki, a 50-year township resident, has spent most of her time living here sticking up for the families and seniors in the municipality by making her Noo Yawk-accented voice heard regularly at Township Council meetings.
A little dynamo at 4 feet, 10 inches in height, Jezycki, 77, is commonly referred to as “Mrs. J.”
Jezycki has been involved with a variety of citizen-driven actions, including pushing the state to adopt a child sex crime bill and keeping both parolees and a methadone clinic out of the township.
“You’ve got to know when to back off, when you are hitting a brick wall,” said Jezycki while sitting at her kitchen table, where many community meetings have been held.
Nick Russo, 78, has lived in the township for 16 years. Russo met Jezycki through his involvement with PUSH, or People United for a Solution to High property taxes.
Russo, who talks with Jezycki almost every day, said township Democrats and Republicans will call her and run things by her.
“She’s on top of everything,” Russo said. “You don’t mess with her.”
Jezycki is a registered Democrat who votes independently. She has never held public office or worked for the township. She is considered the founder of the Seniors Center. She was first recipient of the township’s Mayor Award and is the only woman to receive the honor.
“Mrs. J is a watchdog,” said Councilman and former Mayor Anthony Coppola, a Republican. “She comes to every meeting. She does not care if you are Democrat or Republican. She holds us all to a high standard.”
Jezycki’s interaction with township officials started in the early 1970s, shortly after she moved to the township. There was talk of putting a house on an undersized lot near where she lives. That idea did not go over well. There is still no house on the lot to this day.
In 2005, Jezycki was one of the founding members of CUFFS, Communities United for Family Safety. She, Helen Finn and other neighbors banded together over their anger that they were not promptly notified that a Tier 3 sex offender was living in their neighborhood.
Jezycki’s reaction to having a sex offender in her midst was a 12-year campaign to persuade the state to adopt the “Jessica Lunsford Act,” which imposed mandatory 25-year terms without parole for anyone convicted of assaulting a child younger than 13. The bill was signed into law in 2014.
Jezycki was helped with this effort by CUFFS members, former mayors Coppola, Keith Hartman and Don Purdy, current Mayor Jim Gorman and state Sen. Christopher Connors, R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, among others.
With regard to the sex offender living in their neighborhood, CUFFS created a neighborhood watch, Jezycki said.
“We all had our cars,” said Jezycki. “We all had our designated times when we would cruise the area. The casino workers who slept all day or worked all day took the night shift. This guy was being watched around the clock.”
He moved out of the neighborhood eventually, Jezycki said.
Jezycki doesn’t just attend Township Council meetings. She also has attended Planning Board meetings, which led to another crusade concerning a parole office that was planned for the township that was only supposed to be used for paperwork. She discovered its designs before the Planning Board included holding cells and lockers.
Petitions were sent to then Gov. Chris Christie, who contacted township officials to ask, “Who is Anna Jezycki? What is all this mail?” Jezycki said.
Representatives came from the state to reassure residents in person that the parolee office would be used for paperwork only. The office was established, but Jezycki believes its use ended last year.
Along with the late Tom Mitchell and others, Jezycki also spearheaded a push to keep a methadone clinic from being established in a residential area.
Jezycki contacted the bank that owned the lease on the property. She told the bank president there would be protests because they didn’t want the clinic.
“If you sell it to them for the use of this, there are going to be lots of problems here,” Jezycki told the bank president. “Well, lo and behold, they didn’t end up doing it.”
When Jezycki steps to the microphone during the public comment portion of council meetings, she can chastise her fellow residents just as easily as she does council members.
During a contentious meeting last month, Jezycki reprimanded the overflow crowd for not attending council meetings as diligently as they should. One of the audience members said back to her that they could not come to meetings because they had children to raise.
Jezycki did miss time with her two children over the decades so she could work on these various initiatives. Jezycki’s husband of 56 years, Joseph, who died in 2018 at 77, made sure the children were fed dinner on the nights his wife was not home.
“Your kids are safer now because of the Jessica Lunsford Act we got into place, because of the parole office we booted out of town, because of the gentlemen’s club that we booted out of town,” Jezycki said. “I enjoy seeing progress being made here, because all these things are progress.”
