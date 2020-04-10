OCEAN CITY — Jilly’s Stores will distribute 1,000 Easter baskets Saturday to more than 500 addresses in the city to help children stuck at home celebrate the holiday.
With the canceling of The Great Egg Hunt this year on the beach, Jilly’s co-owner Jody Levchuk wanted to find a way to give local kids some excitement.
“Easter is the start of summer here,” Levchuk said. “It used to be Memorial Day, (but) families are coming here to celebrate Easter and it builds excitement for the summer. Now, we’re not allowed to have it, and I totally get it. I would cancel it, too.”
Jilly’s Stores is a collection of seven businesses on the Boardwalk. What started as an arcade opened by Levchuk’s parents in 1976 now includes a T-shirt shop, an ice cream shop, french fry stand and a candy shop all co-owned with Levchuk’s brother, Randy.
When the hunt was canceled, Levchuk started thinking.
“We have a staff that’s year-round, we haven’t laid off anybody, so what can I do to utilize my staff’s time, what can I do for the community, what can I do with all this candy we bought for our candy store?” Levchuk said.
That’s when they got the idea to make Easter baskets and distribute them safely to homes around the city. They posted the idea on Facebook and their website March 31 and gave anyone interested through Wednesday to sign up. Not knowing how many people would be interested, Jilly’s could only guarantee one basket per household but asked everyone how many kids lived at each address.
More than 500 families signed up, and Jilly’s staff and volunteers will fan out across the city Saturday morning to distribute 1,000 baskets.
“We can’t wait to go out there and do it,” Levchuk said. “We got two Easter bunnies.”
Jilly’s isn’t the only business contributing. For the annual hunt, business around the city donate prizes to go inside eggs, and these baskets will feature the same. Levchuk said local businesses came through without him even asking. Playland’s Castaway Cove, Manco and Manco Pizza, Ocean City Waterpark and more all donated prizes.
“You see how much they (the city) really do need a pick-me-up, and that’s what we set out to do,” Levchuk said. “We’re all going to social distance; it’s drop and go. We’re just driving by.”
Even without stopping to visit, 500+ addresses is a lot of ground to cover. Fortunately, Jody has his brother to help. Randy Levchuk is not only the other owner of Jilly’s, he’s also a firefighter. One of his positions is as a logistics expert for the state’s Urban Search and Rescue squad out of Lakewood.
“A lot of this wouldn’t be possible without my brother,” Levchuk said. “He’s planning the whole route, how to deliver everything in the shortest time possible. We’re probably headed out pretty early.”
It’s taken a lot of work, expense and planning, but for Levchuk it’s more than worth the effort.
“Try explaining to a 6-year old about a sickness and why they can’t go out,” Levchuk said. “We’re going to have a lot of very happy kids on Saturday.”
