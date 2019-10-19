OCEAN CITY — Marty Mozzo said he knew what to expect last week when the forecast called for heavy rain.
Mozzo, who bought a home 11 years ago on Westminster Lane in the city’s Merion Park neighborhood, said the flooding there has gotten “rough,” but the city is working to make it better for him and other residents.
“I think it’s moving in the right direction,” Mozzo said. “You can’t do it overnight. They have to plan what they want to do.”
During two back-to-back presentations Saturday morning at the Ocean City Tabernacle, city officials discussed work that has been done over the past several years to dredge the waterways and mitigate flooding, and previewed projects still in the pre-planning phase. While officials said the city is leading the state with its methods and many residents applauded their efforts, a few locals didn’t agree with the city’s strategies.
“I hope that what you’ve seen over the last few years and what we’ve done — we do what we say we’re going to do,” Mayor Jay Gillian said. “The whole idea is quality of life.”
Projects have been completed to replace drainage, reconstruct outfall pipes, and repave and elevate streets in parts of each of the city’s four wards, Vince Bekier, director of the city’s Department of Community Development, told a crowd of dozens.
Still in the pre-planning phase are ideas to construct seawalls along West Avenue from 43rd to 45th streets and around a portion of Merion Park.
And, by the end of this year, officials want to create a dedicated drainage team responsible for monitoring and maintaining the pumping stations, checking valves, recommending additional valve locations, monitoring drainage pipes for failures and consulting on future pump project designs.
Tom McGlaughlin, who lives on Battersea Road, said the presentation was reassuring.
“It was good to know that a lot of things are already done,” he said. “They’re on it. And they’ve done what they can and they’re moving forward.”
For the 2019-20 dredging season, the city plans to tackle the North Point Lagoon, Waterfront Park and Marina, the Bayside Center, the entrance at Snug Harbor, Glen Cove and Sunny Harbor, the entrance and midway in South Harbor, the street end of Seventh Street and Bluefish Lagoon.
By the end of the season, all city waterways will be a minimum of 4 feet deep at low tide, and in some places 6 feet, said Carol Beske, founder of ACT Engineers.
The water depth is important for boater and fisherman Andrew Soifer, a retired heath scientist, who said his boat ran aground a couple years ago in the city’s waterways. His wife, Nancy, said they had to use an oar to push off the ground and get moving.
“Hearing that this is a first class, best-in-the state program makes me feel like I picked a good place to live,” Soifer said.
After each presentation, representatives from ACT and city officials stood in the lobby of the building to answer residents’ questions. Forgoing the standard open public meeting-style question-and-answer period with residents walking up to a microphone one at a time allowed officials to talk one on one with residents, they said.
But some residents said it left the public in the dark.
Bob and Carol Marceluk, who live on Plaza Place, said they “came out with no more than we came in with.”
The couple, who have an extensive garden and use rain barrels on their property, said they wanted to see the city use more natural drainage techniques, like planting trees or rain gardens.
“You can do that,” Bob Marceluk said of the city’s plans. “But you can spend less money and be more effective by working with nature.”
