We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

OCEAN CITY — Gabrielle Hart sat with her white cap and gown atop the oversized OCHS letters behind Ocean City High School on Wednesday morning.

Her mom, Theresa, took dozens of photos of her first daughter, who is a senior, on top of, in front of and behind the letters.

“Just one more,” Theresa said to Gabrielle, as she snapped another photo on her cellphone.

Dozens of seniors, dressed in their caps and gowns, took photos with their families under a “Farewell” archway and near the OCHS letters near the school’s track Wednesday — a senior tradition that almost didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Traditionally, what happens after graduation is kids walk out there and they get their picture taken,” said Geoff Haines, the Ocean City School District’s athletic director. “But because three weeks ago this was all locked up and we didn’t think we were going to have graduation, we put together a schedule for kids to come every five minutes to have their picture taken and do that in their cap and gown.”

Gov. Phil Murphy recently announced that schools can hold graduation ceremonies beginning July 6 but must adhere to social distancing measures. Ocean City’s graduation will be held July 9.

Since the high school’s graduation will be in the middle of summer, Haines said the seniors will not wear their caps and gowns, but the district wanted to honor the tradition of seniors taking photos under the archway and letters. The allotted photo times were spread out through the week, according to the school’s website.

Seniors and their families showed up every five to 10 minutes and walked around the track to the archway behind the school. A few teachers and coaches were also stationed along the track to make sure everyone was practicing social distancing. They also got to see students they hadn’t seen in almost three months.

Kelsey Burke, a business teacher, field hockey coach and one of the teachers on the track Wednesday helping to coordinate, said it was exciting to see some of the seniors she hadn’t seen since March.

“I’m sure they were looking forward to taking their photo,” she said. “And it was nice seeing some of my students outside the classroom and asking them about their college plans.”

And now that the school can hold a graduation ceremony, she said it’s a great opportunity for the seniors to “put that final capstone on their high school career.”

If the school couldn’t hold a graduation, Gabrielle Hart said she wouldn’t be too upset, but she was disappointed she couldn’t go to her senior prom.

“So I didn’t get to go to prom at all in high school,” she said. “But as long as I graduated I was fine. As long as I get my diploma, I’m fine.”

She also missed out on field trips and performing in her choir’s spring concert.

She plans to attend Atlantic Cape Community College in the fall and hopes to one day work with animals.

But her mom was thankful the school allowed seniors and their families “to get these memorable pictures.”

Senior Eve Chiarello is excited to graduate with her class, even though it might look a little different this year.

+6 Ocean City students 'dress to impress' for red carpet event OCEAN CITY — Seniors from Ocean City High School got their chance to walk the red carpet Wed…

She’s happy that high schools are allowed to hold graduations now, adding it’s what seniors look forward to at the end of their high school career.

“We’re not going to be allowed to get as close with each other, so I think this was a good way to let families take photos.”

In the fall, she’ll attend the University of Pennsylvania.

And her mom, Cindy, was “beyond thrilled” that schools can now have graduations.

“She’s my first graduate,” Cindy said. “She worked very hard for four years to have an outstanding senior year. To have something, some kind of recognition and some kind of celebration for the students and families together is very important for the whole school.”

Along with her cap and gown, senior Shannon Ghreet posed with a West Virginia University flag. She’s headed there in the fall to study psychology and is looking forward to being away on her own.

“Since they’re letting us come here and do the pictures, I was really happy,” Ghreet said. “And I’m excited that they figured out a way to still have a graduation.”

But she still wished she could’ve spent the past three months physically going to school.

“I’m sad that I didn’t know the last day was going to be the last day,” she said. “I didn’t get to say goodbye to my teachers and school friends.”