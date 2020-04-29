We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Some people will spend a small fortune on the right pair of sneakers.

And that’s exactly what two Caesars Entertainment Corp. social media specialists and entrepreneurs are counting on.

Brooklyn Sherrill and Samantha Halseth, both 23 and from Ocean City, decided to spend their time on furlough keeping their creativity intact while hoping to raise money in support of COVID-19 relief.

Inspired by Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam,” Halseth painted a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers to illustrate how essential workers and medical personnel are sacrificing so much to help others right now.

The outside of the left sneaker has two outstretched, gloved hands ready to touch each other. The outside of the right sneaker has a drawing of the COVID virus with the words STAY HOME drawn in big black letters. The backs of the sneakers feature the Red Cross and World Health Organization logos.

The sneakers are a Size 9, but the winner will receive a pair of the custom-designed shoes in their chosen size.

At press time, bidding on eBay was at $415. The sneakers will remain up for auction until noon Saturday, May 2. All proceeds benefit the COVID Solidarity Fund for the World Health Organization.

But Sherrill and Halseth, who also own digital media company ShoreView Creative, aren’t done. Due to people saying they couldn’t afford the sneakers but wanted to help, they set up a GoFundMe page that will help local casino workers get essential items like groceries while also helping front-line workers in Minneapolis, where they are from.

For the sneaker auction, go to ebay.to/2yCN7XE.

For the GoFundMe page, go to gofundme.com/f/support-families-and-frontlines.

“We have reached more than 10,000 people since we started this, and we were always happy with whatever money we raised from the shoes,” Sherrill said. “But then someone made an anonymous donation of $500 to WHO in our name, so it got us to thinking how can we keep helping? It’s amazing that even though everyone is struggling, people are so inclined to help however they can. They are thinking outside of themselves and outside of the box. It’s a real tribute to humanity how we all come together in times like this. We are just glad to see our efforts resonated with so many people.”

Everyone Has a Story focuses on positive contributions being made by South Jersey residents. If you have any feel-good stories you would like to share, email scronick@pressofac.com.