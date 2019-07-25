Two Ocean County beaches are closed Thursday due to issues with the water quality.
The 25th Street Bay front in Barnegat Light and the Windward Beach in Brick Township closed after a “sample exceeded water quality standards,” according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
They are currently the only two beaches closed in the state.
“Two Ocean County beaches have closed because of unsafe bacteria levels,” Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said in a news release Wednesday evening. Several other beaches have been under advisory recently because of high bacteria counts that dissipated before the beaches had to be closed. We can expect more closures and advisories, especially after the recent high temperatures and heavy rain.”
Tittel blamed the DEP, saying that they have “failed policies to manage storm water, control overdevelopment and fix leaky sewer systems,” and added that more closures can be expected.
In the last four years, he said, there have been 100 beach closures and nearly 400 advisories due to dangerous bacteria levels along the shore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.