SEA ISLE CITY — An off-duty state trooper vacationing in the city earlier this month rescued a man who was drowning in the ocean.
Detective Sgt. First Class George Wren was on the beach Aug. 3 explaining the dangers of rip currents to his children when a woman came up to him and screamed that a man was drowning, according to a post on the State Police’s Facebook page. Wren saw the man about 75 yards from the shoreline, drifting farther into the ocean.
The victim has not been identified.
Wren, who is trained in water rescue, used a surfboard to navigate the current and swim to the victim, according to the post. The man was “fatigued and barely able to keep himself afloat” when Wren reached him, State Police said.
Wren got the man onto the surfboard and swam him back to the shore, where he was treated by medical personnel, according to the post. The man had suffered a heart attack when he was rescued but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, State Police said.
