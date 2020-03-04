EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Drivers may want to seek an alternate route due to roadwork and repairs scheduled through Thursday in the township, officials said.
An alternating lane traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said in a news release.
The project, which is for county roadwork preparations, is weather permitting.
Drivers may experience minor delays and should plan accordingly or seek an alternate route. Police will be there to assist, Gilmore said.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$424,297.06
Won Feb. 10 on Wheel of Fortune
$80,000
Won Fbb. 25 on Black & White Double Jackpot
Borgata Hotel and Casino
$85,632.20
Won Feb. 25 on Jade Wins
$51,538.21
Won Feb. 22 on MIGHTY CASH
$93,484.12
Won Feb. 20 on Lightning Cash
$60,000
Won on Feb. 6 on Super Times Pay Poker
$55,426.73
Won Feb. 15 on Mighty Cash
$168,708
Won on Feb. 3 on GhostBusters.
$100,000
Won on Feb. 2 on Triple Double Bonus Poker
Caesars Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$50,000
Won Feb. 16 on Quick Hit
$50,000
Won Feb. 9 on 5X 10X Quick Hit
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
$54,385.14
Won Feb. 23 on Slots: Lightning Cash - High Stakes
$50,200
Won Feb. 15 on Double Top Dollar
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
$142,454
Won on Feb. 3 on Triple Play.
Ocean Casino Resort
$55,766.47
Won Feb. 17 on Lightening Cash
Resorts Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$93,532
Won on Feb. 9 on Screaming Links
Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$55,262
Won on Feb. 1 on Happy Lantern
Online betting
$69,250
Won Feb. 24 on WSOP.COM
$51,180
Won Feb. 23 on BORGATACASINO.COM
$80,000
Won Feb. 23 on BORGATACASINO.COM
$147,412.78
Won Feb. 21 on GOLDENNUGGETCASINO.COM
$160,000
Won Feb. 20 on BORGATACASINO.COM
$52,677.80
Won Feb. 19 on WSOP.COM
$373,500
Won Feb. 13 on PLAYMGM.COM
$97,500
Won on Feb. 5 on playmgm.com
$99,957
Won on Feb. 5 on PLAYMGM.COM
$80,000
Won on BORGATACASINO.COM
$75,000
On Feb. 3 on mohegansuncasino.com
$800,000
Feb. 2 on Borgatacasino.com
$98,475
Won on Feb. 2 on CAEASARSCASINO.COM
$98,497
Won on Feb. 2 on caesarscasino.com
