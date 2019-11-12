Officials are seeking residents who want to host a recruit from the U.S. Coast Guard over Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Called Operation Fireside, the program matches recruits away from their homes during the eight-week basic training with local families, according to a news release from the Coast Guard. It’s a joint effort between the training center in Cape May and the American Red Cross.
“Every year, volunteers from the local community provide safe homes and warm food to recruits that are separated from their families for the holidays,” said Capt. Kathy Felger, commanding officer of Training Center Cape May. “More than 90 local families will come to the training center and take more than 355 recruits home and give them a warm holiday meal, a break from the rigors of recruit training and, most importantly, introduce them to the respect and affection the American public has for its service members.”
Anyone who wants to participate can contact coordinators at opfiresidenj@redcross.org or 609-562-3483. Host families will be added this year on a first-come, first-served basis.
