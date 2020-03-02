Several weeks into the spread of a new virus, which most recently moved from overseas into the United States, local and state officials are working to educate the public and quell fears.
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in New Jersey, officials confirmed Monday. However, the respiratory illness that started in Wuhan, China, has spread to countries including Japan, Italy and Iran, as well as 10 states across the U.S., including New York.
“It’s certainly starting to approach more of a wider spread into the community, but not our community just yet,” said Dr. Manish Trivedi of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. “It’s still slower as far as the spread is concerned; we’ve had a good handle on it.”
As fears of the virus are seemingly spreading faster than the actual illness, local and state health officials are educating the public about the seriousness of it, as well as what precautions can be taken.
Simple actions such as covering your mouth during a cough or sneeze, washing hands often and staying home from work when sick are ways to prevent the virus from spreading, officials said, and treating the virus’ cold-like symptoms takes just over-the-counter medicine.
As of Monday afternoon, there were about 90 documented cases in the United States, with 17 hospitalizations and five deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The World Health Organization has tracked more than 87,000 across the globe, with 80% experiencing mild illness.
“I think that we still have a higher contagious rate of the flu than there is for this. As far as a panic is concerned, our concern is still low,” said Trivedi, who works in the Division of Infectious Diseases. “In New Jersey and in South Jersey, I think there’s a lot of concern, but I don’t think we’re there yet.”
Melissa Szarzynski, Shore Medical Center’s infection control manager, said deaths from this new virus are “far less” than from the flu.
“There is a lot of fear right now and it’s unfortunate, but it’s making people care more,” she said. “Do what you should do this time of year, which is hydrate, wash your hands and use respiratory etiquette at all times. If you don’t feel well, stay home.”
Both AtlantiCare and Shore Medical have plans that outline how staff can deal with individual cases, as well as a surge if it occurs, officials said. Teams have been taught to ask about any flu-like symptoms and if a patient has been to countries where the virus has been present before reaching out to the state Department of Health.
During a news conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged the “growing and rightful concern” that residents may have, but repeated that the risk to the average American is low.
“We are in the midst … of cold and flu season, and residents with respiratory ailments are more likely to be suffering from a cold or flu and not coronavirus,” Murphy said. “As of this moment, the overall risk of coronavirus is low.”
Officials are taking an aggressive and proactive stance by working with hospitals, schools, personnel at ports and airports, as well as working with federal partners, like the CDC, he said.
Judith Persichilli, commissioner of the state Department of Health, said during the conference that 8 people across the state have tested negative for the virus, but also noted that one individual is under investigation.
But, even with lots of information showing that panic isn’t necessarily warranted at the moment, there’s still a lot of fear, officials said.
“It’s not as bad as some media outlets are making it out to be,” said Mary Beth Kelly, registered nurse and patient safety officer for AtlantiCare. “It’s very important for people to remember how to be resilient, like watching where you get your information, so they can be better informed and not frightened.”
Symptoms of the virus include those that are experienced with a common cold, Trivedi said, like a cough, sore throat, headache, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever, and only when they become severe should someone go to a hospital. Otherwise, a primary care provider can help.
“Knowing your body, knowing yourself and knowing your previous symptoms and that’s when you should reach out to your providers and get some guidance from them,” he said.
CLAIM: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people shave off facial hair to protect against the new coronavirus.
THE FACTS: Reports that the CDC published an infographic recommending that men shave their beards to protect against the coronavirus circulated widely as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to 60 in the U.S. The CDC did not release this graphic in relation to preventing the new coronavirus, nor did the agency recommend that people shave off their facial hair to protect against it. The graphic dates to 2017 and depicts the types of facial hair that do and do not work well when wearing filtering facepiece respirators. Tom Skinner, a spokesman for the CDC, told the AP in an email that the graphic “was developed several years ago and is intended for professionals who wear respirators for worker protection. CDC does not recommend the routine use of respirators outside of workplace settings (in the community).” In the midst of the new coronavirus outbreak, many people began wearing masks to cover their nose and mouth. In most cases, they are surgical masks, as opposed to more advanced respiratory masks. Surgical masks are loose-fitting, compared to tight fitting N95 respirators. Surgical masks also don’t fully protect people from inhaling smaller airborne particles, unlike respirators which filter out at least 95 percent of airborne particles. The CDC also notes that when it comes to the new coronavirus people should only wear a face mask if they’re experiencing symptoms or are being investigated for possibly having the virus.
CLAIM: Everyone should ensure that their mouth and throat is moist and never dry. Take sips of water every 15 minutes because even if the virus gets into your mouth by drinking water or liquids, it will wash the virus down through your esophagus and into your stomach where your stomach acid will kill the virus.
THE FACTS: Drinking water prevents dehydration but will not prevent anyone from catching the new coronavirus. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-diseases expert at Vanderbilt University, said the claims are incorrect. While medical professionals typically recommend keeping up fluid intake, Schaffner said drinking more water will not keep anyone from catching the virus. We always caution anyone healthy and people who are sick to keep up fluid intake and keep mucus membranes moist,” he said. “It makes you feel better; there is no clear indication that it directly protects you against complications.”
CLAIM: Garlic can help cure the new coronavirus.
THE FACTS: There is no evidence that garlic cures the virus. While garlic does have antimicrobial properties, WHO said that there is no evidence that eating garlic will help with the virus.
CLAIM: Chlorine dioxide will help get rid of the new virus from China.
AP’S ASSESSMENT: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns against ingesting the bleaching agent. As news spread about the outbreak, social media accounts began promoting the idea that drinking chlorine dioxide or related products with names like Miracle Mineral Solution would help wipe out the virus. The FDA told The Associated Press in a statement that they do not recommend ingesting this product. “We understand people are concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus and we urge people to talk to their health care provider about treatment options, as well as follow advice from other federal agencies about how to prevent the spread of this illness,” the agency said. The FDA warns that drinking the product can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and symptoms of severe dehydration.
CLAIM: Surgical masks protect against the new coronavirus.
THE FACTS: Medical masks alone cannot protect against being infected with the new coronavirus. WHO advised that the masks should be worn by those showing symptoms of coughing and difficulty breathing, so they don't spread disease to others. There is no evidence that masks protect people who are not sick.
CLAIM: The new coronavirus can cause 50 percent fibrosis of the lungs.
THE FACTS: False. Experts say there is no evidence that the new virus causes fibrosis. Dr. Robert Legare Atmar, an infectious disease specialist at Baylor College of Medicine, said patients have not been shown to have fibrosis, which occurs when lung tissue begins scarring. The virus has been known in more serious cases to cause pneumonia, severe respiratory syndrome or kidney failure, but not fibrosis. People who are suffering from coronavirus may see symptoms in as little two to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-diseases expert at Vanderbilt University, said he has not seen studies indicating that after patients recover from the new coronavirus, they suffer serious lung damage. “The vast majority of people get better,” he said.
CLAIM: Colloidal silver products can help prevent or protect against the new coronavirus from China.
THE FACTS: The silver solution has no known benefits in the body when it is ingested, according to officials with the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, a federal scientific research agency. Colloidal silver is made up of silver particles suspended in a liquid. The liquid solution is often pushed as a miracle solution to boost the immune system and cure diseases. Experts have long said the solution has no known health benefits and can cause serious side effects. The FDA has taken action against companies promoting colloidal silver products with misleading claims.
CLAIM: Lysol “knew” of the new coronavirus before the outbreak happened.
THE FACTS: While Lysol products have labels that state they disinfect against “Human coronavirus,” it is not a specific reference to the new coronavirus that emerged in China in December. The current virus is part of a large family of viruses that can range from the common cold to SARS, a viral respiratory illness that spread to two dozen countries in 2003 before being contained. According to Lysol’s website, specific Lysol products have demonstrated that they are effective against viruses similar to 2019-nCoV on hard, non-porous surfaces.
CLAIM: Symptoms of new coronavirus include vomiting blood.
THE FACTS: In late January, a video circulated on Facebook with a caption saying that a man on a train in China began vomiting blood after being infected with the new coronavirus. The video was actually a year old and showed the man battling liver cancer. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
CLAIM: Coronavirus changes the color of human blood.
THE FACTS: A video surfaced on social media of a man claiming to be a scientist who was said to be sampling blood for the new coronavirus. The video, which circulated widely on TikTok, showed a man in a lab coat supposedly testing two blood samples. He showed one sample in a test tube saying the blood looked “bright red, healthy and clear.” He then showed a sample from what he describes as “patient zero” where the blood appeared purple. The creator of the video said it was meant to be satire.
