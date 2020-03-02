US-NEWS-CORONA-LA

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses seen in an image released to the media by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). (Photo by Center for Disease Control and Prevention via Sipa USA) EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Several weeks into the spread of a new virus, which most recently moved from overseas into the United States, local and state officials are working to educate the public and quell fears.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in New Jersey, officials confirmed Monday. However, the respiratory illness that started in Wuhan, China, has spread to countries including Japan, Italy and Iran, as well as 10 states across the U.S., including New York.

“It’s certainly starting to approach more of a wider spread into the community, but not our community just yet,” said Dr. Manish Trivedi of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. “It’s still slower as far as the spread is concerned; we’ve had a good handle on it.”

As fears of the virus are seemingly spreading faster than the actual illness, local and state health officials are educating the public about the seriousness of it, as well as what precautions can be taken.

Simple actions such as covering your mouth during a cough or sneeze, washing hands often and staying home from work when sick are ways to prevent the virus from spreading, officials said, and treating the virus’ cold-like symptoms takes just over-the-counter medicine. 

As of Monday afternoon, there were about 90 documented cases in the United States, with 17 hospitalizations and five deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The World Health Organization has tracked more than 87,000 across the globe, with 80% experiencing mild illness.

“I think that we still have a higher contagious rate of the flu than there is for this. As far as a panic is concerned, our concern is still low,” said Trivedi, who works in the Division of Infectious Diseases. “In New Jersey and in South Jersey, I think there’s a lot of concern, but I don’t think we’re there yet.”

Melissa Szarzynski, Shore Medical Center’s infection control manager, said deaths from this new virus are “far less” than from the flu.

“There is a lot of fear right now and it’s unfortunate, but it’s making people care more,” she said. “Do what you should do this time of year, which is hydrate, wash your hands and use respiratory etiquette at all times. If you don’t feel well, stay home.”

Both AtlantiCare and Shore Medical have plans that outline how staff can deal with individual cases, as well as a surge if it occurs, officials said. Teams have been taught to ask about any flu-like symptoms and if a patient has been to countries where the virus has been present before reaching out to the state Department of Health.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged the “growing and rightful concern” that residents may have, but repeated that the risk to the average American is low.

“We are in the midst … of cold and flu season, and residents with respiratory ailments are more likely to be suffering from a cold or flu and not coronavirus,” Murphy said. “As of this moment, the overall risk of coronavirus is low.”

Officials are taking an aggressive and proactive stance by working with hospitals, schools, personnel at ports and airports, as well as working with federal partners, like the CDC, he said.

Judith Persichilli, commissioner of the state Department of Health, said during the conference that 8 people across the state have tested negative for the virus, but also noted that one individual is under investigation.

But, even with lots of information showing that panic isn’t necessarily warranted at the moment, there’s still a lot of fear, officials said.

“It’s not as bad as some media outlets are making it out to be,” said Mary Beth Kelly, registered nurse and patient safety officer for AtlantiCare. “It’s very important for people to remember how to be resilient, like watching where you get your information, so they can be better informed and not frightened.”

Symptoms of the virus include those that are experienced with a common cold, Trivedi said, like a cough, sore throat, headache, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever, and only when they become severe should someone go to a hospital. Otherwise, a primary care provider can help.

“Knowing your body, knowing yourself and knowing your previous symptoms and that’s when you should reach out to your providers and get some guidance from them,” he said.

