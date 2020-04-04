EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An unidentified man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday on the Atlantic City Expressway.
According to the AtlanticCity911 Twitter account, the accident occurred eastbound on the expressway after Exit 7N.
Don Morgan was headed to the Little Water Distillery for free hand sanitizer when he drove up to the scene of the crash and saw the overturned vehicle on fire. He estimated he arrived about five minutes after the crash, and witnessed EMT workers appearing to pull someone out.
"By the time I got there, the EMT tech had freed the individual from his restraints and was asking people to help pull him through the back window," Morgan, of Pittsgrove, said in a Twitter message. "There were already enough people to do that, so I cleared debris so there was a clear path to pull him away from the fire as that posed a danger."
Morgan added that the man was the only one in the vehicle and appeared unresponsive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
