HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A crash sent one person to the hospital and caused minor injuries to two others Wednesday in the Mizpah section of the township.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan driven by Areen McArthur, 26, of Millville, failed to observe a stop sign at Route 40 and DeHirsch Avenue and collided with a 2019 Hino box truck, police said in a news release. The truck rolled onto the driver's side, spilled its cargo and came to rest partially on McArthur's vehicle.
McArthur was trapped and needed to be extricated by members of the Mays Landing and Mizpah volunteer fire companies. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, with possible serious injuries.
William Alexander, 34, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and another occupant of the box truck were able to exit the vehicle through the passenger-side door. They sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.
Police said all occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
Traffic was diverted for nearly three hours while the incident was investigated and debris was removed.
Motor vehicle charges are pending, police said.
The Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics and the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.
