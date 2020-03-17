ATLANTIC CITY—Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the city Sunday night.
Just before 11:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to the area of South Carolina and Baltic Avenues after hearing gunshots. Officers located a 34-year-old city man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of his injuries. No further information was immediately available.
