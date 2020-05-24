Many South Jersey residents will observe Memorial Day from their homes this weekend.
Due to social gathering restrictions as a result of COVID-19, towns have been getting creative in an effort to let people continue to pay their respects.
Ocean City will broadcast a prerecorded ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday on OCTV-97. The ceremony will also be posted on the "Ocean City NJ" Facebook page and at ocnj.com.
Included in the ceremony will be remarks from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6650 Commander Mike Morrissey, American Legion Post 524 Commander Bob Marzulli and Mayor Jay Gillian. There will also be the singing of the national anthem, the Armed Forces Medley, the presentation of the wreath and the reading of the honor roll.
Middle Township's Memorial Day weekend festivities began Friday with a "Patriot Porches" event. In place of the township's annual parade, residents were encouraged to decorate their porches and raise a glass in honor of veterans. Residents were also asked to post pictures of their Patriot Porches, as well as pictures of any relatives who served in the military, to the community Facebook page.
Following the Patriot Porch celebration a virtual concert by the Animal House Band was held. The 90-minute show was sponsored by Jersey Cape and the township Recreation Department.
The township will stream its Memorial Day ceremony live on Facebook at 11 a.m. Monday. There will be remarks from Mayor Tim Donohue, Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy and Committeeman James Norris. Members of local veterans groups will place single roses to memorialize fallen members. This part of the ceremony will replace the laying of the wreath, which requires two people.
In Atlantic County, Absecon veterans going through with their annual ceremony at the city's Veterans Park.
According to an report from the veteran-run Galloway Patriot, VFW Post 9462 and the Last Salute Military Funeral Honor Guard are committed to conducting Memorial Day honors with or without a public audience. They are, however, working on "protocol and procedures" to ensure the safety of those who do attend.
Millville's American Legion Post 82 will participate in a nationwide event to honor veterans online.
The Cumberland County post Thursday shared an announcement from American Legion regarding online plans for the weekend.
"We're asking our American Legion family members — and those outside of the organization — to share with us the names of those you will honor and remember on Memorial Day," American Legion said on its website. "Our plan is to compile a list and then begin sharing them regularly via our social media channels over Memorial Day weekend."
American Legion began sharing names on their Twitter and Facebook pages Thursday. Anyone who wishes to submit a service member to be honored must include the service member's name, his or her relation to the service member, the member's year entering and year leaving the military, branch of service, American Legion membership if not killed in action, and a picture of the service member. Information can be submitted via legiontown.org.
