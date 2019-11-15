ATLANTIC CITY — The recently formed Chelsea Economic Development Corporation has organized a tour of available properties with the goal of highlighting attractive real estate at various price points.
The neighborhood-wide open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with a pre-tour gathering with printed maps at 10:30 a.m. in the Stockton University commuter parking lot at Hartford Avenue and Boardwalk.
Information and resources about down payment assistance and first-time home buyer programs will also be available.
The open house tour is a collaboration of the Chelsea EDC, a non-profit organization formed this year, along with local realtors and anchor neighborhood institutions Stockton University, South Jersey Gas, AtlantiCare and Atlantic City Development Corporation, or ACDevco.
"Supporting the communities where we live and work has always been a priority for South Jersey Gas,"said Dave Robbins, president South Jersey Gas. "Now, with hundreds of employees working in Atlantic City, we have the opportunity to take this a step further — educating them on the wonderful opportunities available for homeowners in the city and the positive economic impact they can have by joining this growing neighborhood."
Over the summer, the Chelsea EDC organized a home tour for employees of Stockton, South Jersey Gas and AtlantiCare. Saturday's open house is another effort to encourage home buying for those that work in Chelsea and other areas of Atlantic City.
The Chelsea EDC wants to tackle the issue of low home ownership in Atlantic City by building off the progress of the Gateway Project, the $200 million capital investment in the city’s 6th Ward. By leveraging the influx of nearly 1,500 people a day coming to Stockton University’s city campus and the South Jersey Gas headquarters, the Chelsea EDC wants to revitalize the neighborhood into the preeminent live-work-play community in Atlantic City.
Chris Paladino, ACDevco president, said in a press release that he is witnessing how an increased population and home ownership is changing New Brunswick, Middelsex County, to be more safe, with new restaurants and cultural amenities, including Devco’s new $200 million Performing Arts Center.
"We support the efforts by the Chelsea EDC, which will continue to spark energy and excitement into the Chelsea neighborhood by leveraging ACDevco’s Gateway project," he said.
Interested parties are invited to visit any or all of the open houses independently.
A list of available homes, color-coded by price range, can be found on the Chelsea EDC website, www.Chelsea-EDC.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.