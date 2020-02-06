ATLANTIC CITY — Representatives from offshore wind developer Orsted hosted an open house Thursday at The Claridge — a Radisson Hotel to showcase two new aspects of its current project.
The update to city residents of Orsted's Ocean Wind project included images that showed what it would look like if a person were at the top of Lucy the Elephant in Margate and gazed toward the wind turbines once they were completed.
"We take high-resolution photographs from different viewpoints on the coast and then superimpose what the wind farm would look like in a technically accurate way," said Kris Ohleth, senior stakeholder relations manager for Orsted. "It gives stakeholders a sense of what the wind farm would look like once it's built."
The 1,100-megawatt Ocean Wind farm to be built off the coast will be the third largest wind farm in the world and is expected to open in 2024.
Orsted also had maps on the walls of the Avalon Conference Center that showed where the onshore component of its wind farm could be.
Orsted already decided to build a substation at the shutdown Oyster Creek nuclear plant in Forked River, Lacey Township.
A second substation will be needed, but a decision on location has not been made between the closed B.L. England electric generating plant site in Beesleys Point, Upper Township, or the Higbee/Ontario substation in the resort, where three different routes are being examined as places to put underground utility cables.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. made an appearance during the open house.
"We want to make sure that minorities and locals have the opportunity on this, and more importantly, that they are trained and ready to go," said Small, who added the wind farm will be a win-win. "We have to continue to diversify our offerings in the city of Atlantic City."
Former Gov. Jim Florio also attended the open house and was introduced to the residents who stopped by.
"This whole energy field is now an environmental issue," Florio said. "You have to pay for coal. You have to pay for oil. You have to pay for gas. You don't have to pay for wind."
