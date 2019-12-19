Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

BRIGANTINE — About 5,000 customers lost power Wednesday night following equipment issues with local electric infrastructure, Atlantic City Electric said Thursday.

The outages lasted from 10:06 p.m. to 12:18 a.m. Thursday, utility spokesman Frank Tedesco said.

"There was an equipment issue on top of a utility pole in close proximity to the Brigantine substation, which ... affected two distribution feeder lines," Tedesco said.

Tedesco said Atlantic City Electric plans to modernize the energy grid across the company's coverage area, which will include the addition of a new substation and the rebuilding of transmission lines in Brigantine, which will reduce the length of outages and the number of customers impacted by them.

