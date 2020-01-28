WILDWOOD — Thousands of people took a chance with their Tuesday, standing outside the Wildwoods Convention Center in the cold in hopes of being let in to see President Donald Trump speak.

Enough people had showed up to fill the auditorium by early morning, according to some reports. The convention center has a capacity of 7,400.

Ed Pierce, 41, and his son Eddie, 15, of Upper Township, clocked the likelihood of their getting in at 50/50. That was good enough for them to try.

“It’s something historic,” Ed said. “It’s not very often the president of the United States comes down to Cape May County.”

It is, indeed, rare.

But Trump’s rally, alongside U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched his party affiliation to Republican and vowed his undying loyalty to Trump, turned what is normally a ghost town in the winter into the teaming epicenter of the county, at least for a day.

What the diehards lacked in certainty they made up for in partying spirit. 

“Keep America Great” flags flew high above the heads of hopeful attendees and draped some of their shoulders, as country music and promotional videos — touting the president’s First Amendment bona fides and deriding the critics who said he couldn’t win in 2016 — boomed across Ocean Avenue and the Boardwalk. Nearby, enterprising individuals sold Trump merchandise and soft pretzels.

At least one Trumpy Bear made the trip.

The followers who guaranteed their admission by getting to Wildwood and planting their flag in line Saturday and Sunday lacked some of the bright-eyed excitement of the hopeful newcomers. A long night in the cold and countless tedious hours had sapped it.

Two men near the front puffed their chests and exchanged words over some unclear conflict, but the situation was defused when one walked away. Turning the homestretch an hour before the doors opened at 3 p.m., however, moods lightened.

Maria Poalillo, 64, and her sister Toni Patacco, 54, of Totowa, Passaic County, claimed their spot in line Monday morning.

Poalillo said she was dragging, “but I know once I see him I’m gonna just spark all over again. I’m trying to save the energy, but it’s getting a little rough out here.”

Others made no attempt to get in. They already had a perch to take in the show.

Buddy Flick, 65, owns a condo on Atlantic Avenue, right across the street from Fox Park, where the tail end of the line stretched and a large monitor was in place to keep them juiced for the rally.

Flick, friends and family had been drinking beer, slow-cooking chili and barbecuing chicken from his deck since Monday and taking in the swarm of visitors who descended on their city.

“Everyone’s here,” Flick said. “We all took off work. ... Everyone’s having a good time. There’s no arguing. We haven’t seen anybody get rowdy.”

Vendors on foot took advantage of the influx of people just as much as brick-and-mortar businesses did.

Eric Lucas, 41, of Philadelphia, follows Trump to events around the country to make money. Lucas started selling soft pretzels and hand warmers at 11 p.m. Monday and got a few hours of sleep in his car. The pretzels were priced at one for $5 or three for $10, and he said he’d sold about 500 by Tuesday afternoon.

“I follow the president around,” Lucas said. “Like last Friday, I was in D.C. for the pro-life march. I’ll be going up to New Hampshire.”

T-shirts in the crowd bore messages such as “Where’s Hunter?”; “Blacks for Trump”; “Space Force”; and “Very Fake News.” A few attendees wore visors with a wave of yellow-orange hair in the the style of the president. And, of course, there were plenty of red “Make America Great Again” hats.

The parameters of the line forced many to pack light or abandon their belongings. Discarded folding chairs littered the borders of the corrals along with trash and food wrappers.

But once inside, between chants of “U-S-A” and the occasional harassment of the press in the center of the space, the crowd took on a subdued, almost sleepy quality. There were still hours to wait before Trump would make his way to the seaside city to take the podium.

Those at the front of the line felt their patience would be rewarded with a chance to say they saw Trump.

Doug Swietanski, 71, and his wife, Elaine, 75, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, flew up from their daughter’s home in Florida for the rally because they missed a Trump rally down there.

Being with other Trump supporters made Swietanski feel victorious.

“I’m glad I’m on the winning team. I know I’m on the winning team. I’m definitely on the winning team,” he said. “It’s good to win.”

