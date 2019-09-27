EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A lane shift traffic pattern for county road resurfacing work, weather permitting, will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday on Delilah Road.
Intermittent closings of Windsor, Charles and Kingsley drives also may occur during work hours, county officials said in a news release.
Motorists can expect delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
— Vincent Jackson
