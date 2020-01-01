Egg Harbor Township Police
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was struck and critically injured on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City on Monday, police said.

Andrew Conte, 81, of the township, was driving a van west near the Conoco Gas Station about 11 p.m. and encountered pedestrian Kamal Chand, 41, also of the township, in the roadway, police said in a news release.

Conte’s vehicle hit Chand in the outside lane, throwing him toward the shoulder, police said. Chand suffered serious injuries and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

The pike was shut down for about four hours in the area while the crash scene was investigated and cleared, police said.

The crash is being investigated by Officers Patrick Daly and James Ludwig. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call police at 609-926-2661.

