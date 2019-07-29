ATLANTIC CITY — A Reading, Pennsylvania, father died Monday morning after rescuing his son from the ocean off New Jersey Avenue.
At 9:32 a.m., police, firefighters, beach patrol and EMS went to the beach following a report of a child drowning. His father, 59, ran in after him, according to a release from the department.
The child, 11, was able to make it to the shore.
Jim Glorioso Jr., a former police officer from Amsterdam, New York, saw the father struggling in the water and tried to pull him in using a boogie board.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey reached the two men first, followed by members of the Atlantic City Fire Department, according to police.
Glorioso and the father, who was not identified, were helped to shore.
The father was unresponsive, according to police. Firefighters began performing CPR immediately. He was then transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he died.
Beach Patrol was off-duty at the time, but responded from a nearby beach tent, according to police.
Alex Staarmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, said there was a moderate risk of rip currents at all New Jersey beaches Monday.
At 2 p.m., children were wading in the water off New Jersey Avenue, and the sand was dotted with beachgoers. A flag warning would-be bathers to stay out of the water was planted near the jetty by the water's edge.
A couple visiting from Pomona sat under umbrellas and looked out over the water. They thought the surf wasn't typically as rough in South Jersey as it is up north.
They thought a lifeguard should be stationed closer to the jetty, especially after the man's death.
But Dashira Collier, 19, of Atlantic City, said she saw Beach Patrol drive past on four wheelers a minute prior.
The incident, though sad, didn't surprise her, she said.
"It happened a summer ago and so it's just like ... you need to be careful," Collier said.
