CAMDEN — A Pleasantville man is accused of leading a large-scale Atlantic City heroin-trafficking operation, the scale of which was revealed Thursday as 22 people were charged for their involvement, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
Khalif Toombs, 29, of Pleasantville, is accused of operating multiple stash houses in the resort and employing "numerous drug couriers" to make frequent runs to a supplier in Paterson to transport heroin. The effort was coordinated over phone calls, text messages and social media.
According to documents in the case and court statements, the charges are the result of a wiretap investigation.
21 of the defendants are local to the area, hailing from places like Atlantic City, Somers Point, Ventnor and Mays Landing. All are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin. 19 were arrested today, one was already in custody on previous state charges, and two are still at large.
The "brands" or "stamps" of heroin allegedly distributed by the group are responsible for 48 deaths and 84 non-fatal overdoses over the last two and a half years, according to a press release.
"Together, with our federal, state and local partners, we have showed those that wish to invade and flood our neighborhoods with deadly drugs that it will not be tolerated," said Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White. "We will continue to fight on behalf of the men, women and children of our respective communities."
The FBI, Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic County Sheriff's Department, were all involved in the investigation.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.