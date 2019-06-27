CAMDEN — A Pleasantville man is accused of leading a large-scale Atlantic City heroin-trafficking operation, the scale of which was revealed Thursday as 22 people were charged for their involvement, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
Khalif Toombs, 29, of Pleasantville, is accused of operating multiple stash houses in the resort and employing "numerous drug couriers" to make frequent runs to a supplier in Paterson to transport heroin. The effort was coordinated over phone calls, text messages and social media.
Toombs, a former Atlantic City High School basketball star, was arrested in 2017 on drugs and weapons charges. He was arrested again last year after Atlantic City police said they saw him leave a home on Mediterranean Avenue and make several drug deals. Police stopped him and found 60 bags of heroin and more than $1,000 cash from the sales. A search of the home led to another 3,310 bags of heroin with a street value of more than $16,000, police said.
Toombs was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
According to documents in the case and court statements, the charges handed down on Thursday are the result of a wiretap investigation.
Twenty-one of the defendants are local to the area, hailing from places like Atlantic City, Somers Point, Ventnor and Mays Landing. All are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute or possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin. 19 were arrested today, one was already in custody on previous state charges, and two are still at large.
The "stamps," or brands, of heroin allegedly distributed by the group — "AK-47"; "Apple"; "Fortnite"; "Rolex"; "Frank Lucas"; "Bentley"; "Pandora"; and "9 ½" — are responsible for 48 deaths and 84 non-fatal overdoses over the last two and a half years, according to a press release.
"Together, with our federal, state and local partners, we have showed those that wish to invade and flood our neighborhoods with deadly drugs that it will not be tolerated," said Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White. "We will continue to fight on behalf of the men, women and children of our respective communities."
The FBI, Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic County Sheriff's Department, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office were all involved in the investigation.
Another man on the list, Quadir Stanley, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested earlier this month in connection with a double shooting after a man and woman walked into AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with gunshot wounds in late May.
Stanley was arrested in October after the car he was driving was pulled over and officers motor vehicle stop later in the day yielded 29 grams of cocaine, marijuana, OxyContin, drug paraphernalia and a handgun magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition, police said.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.